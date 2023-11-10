MW3 Zombies Interceptor Guide: Mercenary Convoy Locations in MWZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mercenary Convoy locations are tough to spot, especially if you’re trying to complete the Interceptor mission in MW3 Zombies. Luckily, we’ve identified reliable spots to check!

Mercenary Convoy Locations in MW3 Zombies

The Mercenary Convoy can be randomly found on the large highway encircling most of the map in MW3 Zombies, along the border of the threat level 2 area (orange zone). They have been spotted spawning in the Zaravan Suburbs area, so I recommend getting a fast vehicle and being mindful of gas stations for refueling and repairing.

They will be a group of 3 armored trucks, and while they spawn in the southeast, I’ve spotted them in the Seaport District just near a gas station along the water.

Drive along this road if you’re ever in doubt, and you’ll find them, a group of vehicles carrying mercenaries. In a largely PvE mode, seeing red vehicle markers, especially in groups, is a major tipoff. Compared to the simpler missions so far in Zombies mode, this can be among the most tedious missions you’ll find early in your Zombies career.

How to Complete Interceptor Mission in MWZ

You will need to kill the merc leader and get their stronghold keycard, as well as the rest of the group. Additionally, destroy one of their vehicles to destroy the Mercenary Convoy, and complete your mission. If you’re uncertain, there’s no harm in destroying all three as well.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re having trouble finding this caravan, look for clustered vehicles either as red icons or parked conspicuously close together. Armored trucks, just like any other vehicle in MWZ, are spread out on the map, so unless some other operators are playing a prank on you, these spots are ones you should check while sticking largely to the road circling the exclusion zone. Stay fueled, and keep your head on a swivel.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023