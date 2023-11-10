MW3 Zombies Weapon XP and Camo Farming Guide

Image: Activision

Are you looking to level your weapons faster? Is the grind for gold camo taking too long? We’ve got you. This guide explains how to use exfil zombie swarms in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to earn weapon XP and camo kills as quickly as possible.

How to Earn Fast Weapon XP and Camo Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

If you’ve played a match of MW3 Zombies already, you’ll have likely encountered the colossal swarm of zombies that happens when you call for exfil. We’ll use this to our advantage by ignoring the helicopter and infinitely farming zombie kills for Weapon XP and to complete camo challenges.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To start earning tons of Weapon XP, launch Zombies and navigate to the Gear tab. Add the weapon you want to level to your loadout through an Insured Slot, which allows you to use any weapon you’ve unlocked in MW2 and MW3 multiplayer.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jump into a match of Zombies, gear up if needed, and make your way to an exfil point. If you’re alone, you may want to disable Squad Fill to avoid annoying the players you pair with. Once called, you’ll be swarmed with a gigantic horde of low-level zombies and plenty of power-ups.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Kill as many zombies as possible with your weapon, but do not board the helicopter once it arrives. Keep calling for an exfil to farm even more zombies, ignoring the helicopter each time. Rinse and repeat until it’s finally time to leave and reap your rewards.

I highly recommend gearing and powering up before you face so many zombies. As helpful as the temporary power-ups they drop are, it’s still easy to get overwhelmed when unprepared. Field upgrades like Healing Aura and Aether Shroud, and tactical such as Smoke Grenades and Stims, are also useful for escaping sticky situations.

This zombie XP farming method reminds me of the classic days of late Zombies rounds in Black Ops, especially with the absolute banger playing in the lobby. Speaking of classic Zombies, did you know the Ray Gun is back in Modern Warfare 3?

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023