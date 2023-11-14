MW3 Zombies Redeploy Drone Locations | Ascension Mission Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting around the Urzikstan map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have a vehicle handy. Moreover, there is no reliable way to fly around in the game, so we’re here to show you the Redeploy Drone locations in MW3 Zombies!

How to Find and Use Redeploy Drones in MW3 Zombies

Redeploy Drone locations in MW3 Zombies are marked on the map by what resembles an X with 4 circles, one at each point. Their locations don’t appear to be fixed, zoom in on the map to find icons like these:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: MW3 Zombies Automated Backup Guide: How to Activate Deadbolt Turrets

Hooked to each of these is an Ascender line. Just approach these, hold ‘Square’ or ‘X’ to zip up the line and it’ll launch you into the air where you can freefall or parachute to a faraway target. Check your map and make sure you don’t accidentally deploy into a Mercenary Encampment unless you’re prepared.

How to Free Fall or Parachute to a Different Threat Zone in MWZ

Use the Redeploy Drone and point yourself in the direction of the nearest threat zone border (such as from the starting area to the orange zone.) Use your parachute to ensure you travel enough distance.

If you find a drone that launches you near the water bordering Threat Zone 2, this is ideal, as it’s often a lower point of the map and allows you more air time. Do this and you complete the mission, making it the easiest one in the game so far.

You don’t even have to Exfil or anything, just reach the threat zone and you’ll get a Pistol Partner Emblem and 2000 XP. But this is a handy training mission that shows you how quickly you can reach higher threat level zones without a vehicle if you’re in a rush!

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023