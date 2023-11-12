MW3 Zombies Hands Off Guide: How to Get a Sentry Gun in MWZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of tasks for you involving creative and violent ways to mow down zombies. One of the easiest missions in the game involves you letting a Sentry Gun do the shooting in the MW3 Zombies mission ‘Hands Off’.

How to Get a Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies

You can get a Sentry Gun at any of the Buy Stations located in the orange zone (threat level 2) for 2000 Essence in MW3 Zombies. While it can’t quite be found in the wild and bought like the Gas Mask, this makes it easily far more obtainable than you might expect.

When hunting for this, I thought for sure I’d be able to hack it and take one for myself such as at the Rook’s hideout south of the Seaport District, but 2000 Essence is easy. This is especially the case since you can complete any of the contracts and get that amount right away after just one mission.

How to Complete the Hands Off Mission in MWZ

The Hands Off mission is quite tame for a Tier 5 mission, especially since you can buy these turrets as needed. The mission is as follows:

Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns

Kill 10 Mercenaries with Sentry Guns

Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Much like for the Bring ‘Em On mission, you’ll need this mission selected for enemies to drop the Cyphered Tablet. To kill 20 zombies with sentry guns, is one of the easiest tasks ever. You can place this gun down anywhere you want, and the zombies will typically target you, the fresh meat. Kite them around and into the line of fire for the turret to do the rest. Place this next to a safe in the Raid Weapon Stash contract, or at an exfil zone when you call in a helicopter.

For killing 10 mercenaries, you’ll find they don’t like to rush up to you. Saboteur contracts are fun ways to bring in the mercs, or you can bring the action to them. Consider putting a sentry gun on the back of an armored truck going to a Mercenary Encampment, and doing a few circles around the enemy. You can get plenty of creative while staying on the run and letting your turret do the shooting. Once the last objective is completed, your final targets should drop the tablet you seek.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2023