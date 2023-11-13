MW3 Zombies Weapon XP Exploit Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you might want to equip one of your insured weapons only to find out that they’re level 1. If you want to level up your weapon to add attachments, we’ve got a handy XP exploit you can use in MW3 Zombies!

How to Use the Weapon XP Exploit to Level Guns Up in MW3 Zombies

Go to an Exfil location on the map in the Threat Level 1 area, call in an exfiltration, and don’t board the helicopter for this MW3 Zombies weapon XP exploit. Massive hordes will enter the fray and bear down on you, and you can mow them down for infinite XP. I recommend the following to boost your Weapon XP:

Use Weapon XP tokens, the longer the better

Pack-a-Punch the weapon you want to level up

(Optional) Use a Speed Cola

Consider a Self-Revive kit in case things get messy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I was able to level up my MTZ-556 from 1 to 8 in just a half hour without even using an XP token. Using the Pack-a-Punch on your weapon allows you not only to do more damage per hit but often doubles your ammo capacity. If you feel like playing this up for general XP, you can play the ‘I feel like winning’ card and get your squad to each bring Sentry Guns to surround the Exfil point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Additionally, after the helicopter leaves once the timer runs out, wait for the green smoke to appear, and wait for a horde of zombies to emerge, then call in another. The resulting spawn creates giant herds where you pretty much just hold down the fire button and sweep left and right. I’d say aim for the head but, well, you’ll see what it’s like. There was only one operator suitable to take on this zombie massacre:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

That’s right. Hail to the king, baby.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023