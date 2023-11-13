MW3 Zombies Perk-a-Cola Locations & Crafting Recipes/Schematics

Image: Activision

In need of an upgrade? Thirsty? Hit two zombies with one bullet thanks to Perk-a-Cola: permanent upgrades in a can. This guide covers how to find and craft all nine Perk-A-Cola in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Find Perk-a-Cola in MW3 Zombies (MWZ)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In MW3 Zombies, Perk-a-Colas are found in Perk-a-Cola Machines, just like in the good ‘ol days. The locations of Perk-a-Cola Machines (or Perk Machines) are randomized every match, but the TacMap always displays where you can find them.

If you’re low on Essence, Reward Rifts at the end of contracts often contain a random can of Perk-a-Cola. The Random Perk power-up also gives you, well, a random perk. You can also craft individual Perk-a-Colas in the Gear menu before deployment.

How to Craft Perk-a-Cola in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Every type of Perk-a-Cola can be crafted by going to the Gear tab, selecting Add Item in your rucksack, and then selecting Schematic Crafting.

Like a certain other cola company, Perk-a-Cola keeps its recipes well-guarded. You need to find or earn Perk-a-Cola Schematics before you can craft them.

How to Find Perk-a-Cola Schematics

Perk-a-Cola Schematics, along with Aetherium and Ammo Mod Schematics, have a slim chance of dropping from Reward Rifts. A few Schematics are also given as rewards from Story Missions.

You can use Perk-a-Cola Schematics every three hours to create a specific can to store in your backpack. No crafting materials are involved, so who knows how they’re made? Or what they taste like.

Every Perk-a-Cola in MWZ

Image: Activision

Drinking a Perk-a-Cola in MW3 Zombies will give you a permanent boost throughout the match (or until dead). Here’s every Perk-a-Cola and what they do:

Deadshot Daiquiri Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage.

Death Perception Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are more easily spotted, including through walls.

Elemental Pop Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect.

Jugger-Nog Increases maximum health.

PHD Flopper Diving to prone triggers an explosion. The explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving. Immunity from area-of-effect damage from weapons you are using.

Quick Revive Reduce the health regeneration delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

Speed Cola Drink to reload and replate armor faster.

Stamin-Up Increases run and sprint speed.

Tombstone Soda On death, you create a tombstone stash at that location, containing your backpack inventory in the next game.



- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023