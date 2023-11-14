All-MW3-Zombies-Wonder-Weapon-Schematic-Locations

Image: Activision

As having to expend full deployments for the slight chance of getting a Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies can sometimes be a true pain, getting the crafting schematic for your favorite early on is a must.

But how can you get each Wonder Weapon Schematic? Here’s all Wonder Weapon Schematic Locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

All Wonder Weapon Schematic Locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Of the three Wonder Weapons currently available in MW3 Zombies, only the Ray Gun and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 possess Schematics. This means that the Scorcher can only be acquired as an Acquisition weapon mid-deployment. During my many deployments to Urzikstan, I have yet to come across a Scorcher as either a reward or through the Mystery Box.

You can check out how to get the Wonder Weapon Schematic for the Ray Gun and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 below.

How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Weapon Schematic in MWZ

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 Schematic cannot be found while exploring the Urzikstan map. Instead, you can get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon Weapon Schematic in MWZ by taking part in the Act 3 Tier 4 Houldout mission. After you select the mission, the first Outlast Contract you complete will feature the schematic among its Rewards.

How to Get the Ray Gun Weapon Schematic

You can get the schematic or the fan-favorite Ray Gun in MWZ by heading to the map’s High-Threat zone and then completing the Mega Abomination High-Threat Bonuty Contract.

The location of the contract will change depending on your deployment, so there’s no set area in which we can point you toward. Upon completing the Contract, you will be able to see if you managed to score a Ray Gun by interacting with its Reward Rift.

The easiest method to complete the Mega Abomination Bounty in MW3 Zombies can be done by making use of either a few Torrents or the Juggernaut Killstreak to either lure it into a deadly trap as a team or tank it alone

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023