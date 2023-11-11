How to Get the Ray Gun Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As a staple for the mode as well as one of the most beloved and iconic weapons in Call of Duty history, it is no surprise that the Ray Gun is one of the most overpowered weapons in MW3 Zombies.

But although it’s possible to get the Wonder Weapon in MWZ by trying your luck with the Mystery Box, acquiring its crafting schematic will allow you to craft one Ray Gun every 48 hours. Here’s how to get the Ray Gun Schematic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Get the Ray Gun Schematic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can get the Ray Gun Schematic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by completing the Tier 3 Mega Abomination Bounty Contract. The Ray Gun will be a chance drop from the contract, so apart from being the first one to get it among your squad, you will also need to pray to the RNG gods to avoid being forced to kill one of the game’s hardest bosses multiple times.

How to Start the Mega Abomination Bounty Contract in MW3 Zombies

You can trigger and start the Mega Abomination Bounty in MW3 Zombies by accepting any type of Bounty Contract when in the Tier 3 zone of the map. The zone will be marked in red and feature extremely resilient and aggressive enemies, so trust me, and only attempt to go there after getting multiple Perk-a-Cola passives and at least two rare or above weapons with a Pack-a-Punch tier above 2. As usual, wearing a 3-plate vest is also a must.

Apart from getting the weapon through either crafting or the Mystery Box, you can also get a one-time-only Rail Gun by completing the Act III Tier 4 Houdout Story Mission. It is also possible to get the weapon as a chance Acquisition reward for clearing the Legacy’s Fortress Stronghold.

