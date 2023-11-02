MW3 Crash Site: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

Your complete guide to MW3's Crash Site mission.

November 2nd, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Crash Site is the 7th mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign. It’s an open combat mission, so there are multiple optional weapons, armaments, and items to discover. This guide will show you where to find all 10 weapons and items in the MW3 Crash Site mission.

All Armaments & Weapons in MW3 Crash Site

There are 7 weapons and armaments to discover in the Crash Site mission of Modern Warfare 3. They’re all scattered around the wreckage, mostly located in the small houses and surrounding structures near the plane.

  1. Silenced M4
  2. Kastov 762
  3. Incendiary Lockwood 680
  4. Incendiary Raal MG
  5. Silenced Crossbow
  6. Silenced SA-B 50
  7. Silenced Victus XMR

You can see a completed Crash Site map with the locations of every weapon marked below. Weapons are marked with a gun icon, while more powerful armaments are marked with blue triangles.

Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Crash-Site-Weapon-Locations
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Crash Site Plate Carrier Location

There’s only one Plate Carrier to find in Crash Site, leaving you with a total of two armor slots for this mission. It’s still better than the starting one armor slot at least, and this is a shorter mission that doesn’t have a lot of combat anyway.

Related: MW3 Mission List: How Long is the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign?

Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Crash-Site-Plate-Carrier-Location
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the Plate Carrier in the northwest building with the flight recorder that you need to retrieve near the end of the mission. It’s the building with the loadout drop right outside. The armor upgrade is sitting on a table next to the armor plates in the living room.

Crash Site Field Upgrade Locations

There are three Field Upgrades to collect in the Crash Site mission.

  • Heartbeat Sensor
  • Munitions Box
  • Armor Box

Each of them is located just outside of one of the three main buildings surrounding the crash site. You can see their exact locations marked on the map below.

Related: MW3 Campaign Difficulty Levels: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Crash-Site-Field-Upgrade-Locations
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With that, you’ve collected everything there is to find in the Crash Site mission of Modern Warfare 3. This is one of the shortest and smallest open combat missions in the campaign, but sneaking past the Konni troops to pick up all the gear is still a challenge if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, there isn’t an Ascender or any other special gear to collect in this mission.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.

More Stories by Diego Perez

More on Attack of the Fanboy :