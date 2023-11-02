MW3 Mission List: How Long is the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 brings another adrenaline-pumping story mode, filled with action-packed missions. Check out all the missions available on Modern Warfare 3 with this guide.

All Missions in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of fourteen missions in Modern Warfare 3. Here are the names of all fourteen missions:

Operation 626 Precious Cargo Reactor Payload Deep Cover Passenger Crash Site Flashpoint Oligarch Highrise Frozen Tundra Gora Dam Danger Close Trojan Horse

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings the same type of action to the missions that the fans crave, but it also brings new ideas to the table. For example, Modern Warfare 3 adds open combat missions, which allow players to have a more open-ended approach to the gameplay.

Open Combat missions usually take place in large areas, with a set of objectives scattered across the map. This allows players to tackle the objectives in any order they see fit. Scattered across the map, you can find armor plates, new weapons, change loadout, and more!

How Long is the Campaign for Modern Warfare 3?

The campaign in Modern Warfare 3 should take players around 6 to 9 hours, depending on skill level. So, in other words, it’s about the same length as previous Call of Duty games, so nothing new there.

If you decide to complete everything and obtain all the trophies, then you are looking at an additional two hours or so. Keep in mind, though, that if you are playing on PlayStation 5, there is no platinum trophy for the game at launch. Good news for PS4 players, though, as there is a platinum trophy for the last-gen consoles.

You can also increase the game’s length by playing on the hardest difficulty, upping the challenge, and slowing your overall progress.

How to Get Campaign Early Access for Modern Warfare 3

The campaign for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is available now in early access. To get into early access, you must pre-order any digital edition of the game. Unfortunately, pre-ordering a physical copy won’t grant you early access.

If you have yet to pre-order a digital version of Modern Warfare 3, I recommend you get on it and hop into the new campaign. It’s a great chance to play through the story before getting into multiplayer modes when the game officially launches on November 10, 2023.