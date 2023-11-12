MW3 Zombies Automated Backup Guide: How to Activate Deadbolt Turrets

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re sailing through the challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies but have run into a roadblock with the Automated Backup mission, we’re here to help. Here’s how to activate Deadbolt Turrets with ammo mods in MW3 Zombies!

How to Activate Deadbolt Turrets in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To activate Deadbolt Turrets in MW3 Zombies, you’ll need to approach one as marked on the map, hold ‘Square’ or ‘X’, and press down on the D-pad to select a Turret Circuit. This will activate them to use against the surrounding zombies, and they work with killer efficiency if you’re looking to clear some breathing room on the map. Additionally, they can be modded with special ammo to spice things up.

Related: MW3 Zombies Saboteur Guide: How to Get Uncommon Aether Tool Plans

How to Find Ammo Mod & Regular Circuit Boards in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Turret Circuit Boards commonly at Mercenary Encampment caches and even more frequently at Mercenary Strongholds. I’ve been often able to find 1 or 2 boards at each of these locations, making this one of the easier mechanics to pick up and play.

How to Complete the Automated Backup Mission in MWZ

To complete Automated Backup you only have one objective:

Activate 3 Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards

While this sounds easy, you’ll need ammo mod boards, and plain Turret Circuits won’t cut it. So anything like Cryo Freeze or Brain Rot Circuit Boards are the only ones that will count toward this objective.

I tested this out myself, and while it was disappointing that you need these special boards, it’s one of the missions with the least amount of tedious or meticulous work (looking at you, Hellhounds objective in Freezer Burn.)

Top recommendations for specific ammo mods for these turrets are largely Brain Rot and Cryo Freeze, with good chances of these being pulled off and curbing the hordes surrounding you. Brain Rot is especially good at turning the threats against themselves, saving you time, HP, and ammo.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023