Easy Method to Kill Mercenaries With Energy Mine in MW3 Zombies

Although you can easily kill 25 Zombies with an Energy Mine by heading to an exfill zone and then calling the chopper, completing the second task part of the Act 2 Tier 3 Minelayer mission in MW3 Zombies —which tasks you with killing 15 Mercenaries with the Field Upgrade— can be way trickier.

In this guide, we will tell you how to easily kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine and quickly complete the Minelayer mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to Quickly Kill 15 Mercenaries With the Energy Mine Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies

You can kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade fast in MW3 Zombies by heading to any Mercenary Stronghold, grouping up a few enemies outside, and then activating the Field Upgrade to kill them. Once you do that, get out of the Stronghold’s immediate area and use the zombies around to recharge the ability before heading back in and repeating the process.

Through this method, I only had to unlock a few Strongholds to complete the task.

You will be able to spot Mercenary Strongholds at random locations across the game map, but just like in DMZ, you will need to expend a Keycard to unlock them. Going to Mercenary Camps can also work, but the snipers and the area’s size will make it way harder to group up the enemies.

You can also force a lot of mercenaries to spawn in fixed locations in MWZ by taking part in either Defend Ground Station or Aether Extractors contracts. Both contracts will task you with facing a few hordes of Mercenaries while defending either set devices or your position.

How to Get Stronghold Keycards in MWZ

You can get Mercenary Stronghold Keycards in MW3 Zombies by either killing Mercenaries, looting Mercenary Camps and Strongholds, or by purchasing the item from Buy Stations for 2,000 Essence each.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

