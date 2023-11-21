How to Keep Pack-a-Punched Weapons in MW3 Zombies

Image: Sledgehammer Games

They might be colorful, but they are more dangerous and powerful than you can imagine. Here is how to keep all the weapons you have upgraded using the Pack-a-Punch machine in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies: How to Keep Pack-a-Punched Weapons

As you get deeper into Urzikstan in Modern Warfare 3 you will need to bring weapons that have been upgraded through the Pack-a-Punch machine. Otherwise, well, be prepared to shoot thousands of bullets at a single basic zombie. Anyway, while the Pack-a-Punched weapons do indeed, “pack a punch”, the idea of collecting 5,000 Essence can feel overwhelming and discouraging at once. Thankfully, there is a neat trick you can perform to keep your Pack-a-Punch weapons after exfil. Sort of, you’ll get it later.

Once you have your weapon Pack-a-Punched, visit the High Threat area at the middle of the map. You will want to travel to the roof of a castle of sorts. Yes, you will need to travel to the hardest area on the map, so be prepared to face heavy resistance.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you arrive at the top of the castle, you will see a grave with some weapons placed in the form of an “M”. You will be prompted to “Pay Respects”, a quite iconic interaction in the Call of Duty franchise. Be wary that the road toward this point will be guarded by a variety of zombies. To travel to this point I used a vehicle to travel to the other side of the river and then jumped across and tried to avoid getting hit by the single zombie that spawned. I was lucky enough to record enough data to be able to report it back to you, but if you are more skilled than me, you better deal with any defenses you might face due to the next and final step.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Reward Rift will open and your gun will be resetted back to its base form. All the materials necessary will be located inside the Rift. Interact with it and collect all these items and then exfil from the map. You will notice that, once you get back, you will be able to use all of these items to craft the weapon you used to have and Pack-a-Punch it all the way just before you interacted with the grave. The only difference will be that you won’t have to collect any of these items or Essence to get it back, meaning that you can locate the nearest Pack-a-Punch machine on the map and, without the hazards of the more dangerous areas on the map, get your weapon back.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While this is not necessarily an easy task to do, if you have the expertise, manpower, and gunpowder, go ahead and follow the steps above to keep your Pack-a-Punched weapons for the next time you visit Urzikstan.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023