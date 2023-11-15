MW3 Zombies Bounty Hunter Guide: How to Complete Disciple Big Bounty Contracts

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features some pretty intense special zombie encounters you can use to gain Essence and gear. But when completing the Bounty Hunter mission in MW3 Zombies, players might be wondering where the big Disciple, Mangler, and Mimic contracts are.

How to Complete a Disciple Big Bounty Contract in MW3 Zombies

By far the trickiest of the three is the Disciple Big Bounty contract in MW3 Zombies when completing the Bounty Hunter mission. You will find Disciple contracts in Threat Zone 2 (the orange zone) and they’ll be more resilient Disciples than usual. This means you’ll need to break the armor it has on its head with extra-precise shots, and you should consider Brain Rot or Shatter Blast ammunition to deal with the zombie hordes.

If you prolong a fight enough in the orange zone I’ve noticed it’ll warp out to an area in Threat Zone 1, and potentially glitch out of the map and die, completing the contract for you. While you can’t count on this glitch, you can get rid of zombies around it so it doesn’t empower them, and then aim for the head and you’ll eventually wear it down.

How to Complete the Bounty Hunter Mission in MWZ

To complete the Bounty Hunter mission in MW3 Zombies you’ll need to do the following:

Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler

Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Disciple

Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mimic

Mangler and Mimic contracts are random on Bounty contracts in Threat Zone 1, so start there. Once you do, you’ll likely have enough strong gear and potentially some Pack-a-Punch weaponry to bring the pain to a Disciple. Once you do, you’ll receive an acquisition of the Dead Wire ammo mod and 2000 XP as a reward, and progress toward completing Act 2 in MW3 Zombies’ story!

