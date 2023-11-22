MW3 Zombies Tier 3 Contracts Solo Farming Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies you’ll likely be intimidated by the Threat Zone 3 area of the map. While we preach caution approaching the area, there is a certain finesse you can use for farming Tier 3 contracts in MW3 Zombies, even while playing solo.

How to Complete Tier 3 Contracts Solo in MW3 Zombies

Switch to an empty operator slot, preferably one who doesn’t have valuable equipment you can lose while farming Tier 3 contracts solo in MW3 Zombies. Equip them with the following:

Decoy Grenades

Throwing Knives

Tesla Storm

No guns (fists)

The reason for recommending no guns is that you’ll likely waste good contraband or insured weapons if you aren’t careful. The following method has been tested and recommended by users like u/The-Veteran-War on Reddit and it is a combination of farming Essence through easy contracts including Cargo Delivery and Outlast.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Travel to Zone 3 (Redeploy Drones are great for this!) and accept a Cargo Delivery contract. If no Cargo Delivery contracts appear, accept the Escort contract, and immediately cancel by opening the Tac-Map and holding ‘Triangle’ or ‘Y’ and a Cargo Delivery contract will appear instead After accepting, use decoy grenades to draw enemies away from the cargo vehicle, and drive it to its destination Grab any rewards from the Reward Rift you can use, then go to the Outlast contract location. If that doesn’t spawn, accept contracts in the area and cancel until it does At the Outlast contract’s PND location, outside you’ll find an ammo depot, use this to refill knives and decoy grenades Throw a decoy while activating PND, then climb to the top of the scaffolding while facing the exit door, throwing decoys outside as zombies draw near while waiting out the timer Rush to the ammo station to refill as needed and return to the scaffolding, throwing decoys until the contract completes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Collect rewards, buy a Juggernaut Killstreak, and repeat steps 1-5 while farming Reward Rifts. Feel free to use Juggernaut armor, buy weapons and Pack-a-Punch upgrades, and alternate with other missions for steps 3-5, but return to Cargo Delivery contracts for easy farming. These will net you 5000 Essence apiece while also giving a shot for the following plans, recipes, and schematics including:

Epic Aether Tool

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Elemental Pop

Tombstone Soda

Ray Gun

Many of these are considered among the best items you can craft in the game, so if you get them, consider a safe Exfil soon after. The idea is to farm enough Essence to buy a Juggernaut killstreak from a Threat Zone 3 Buy Station for 10k on the more difficult contracts. You can do the same thing with a full loadout, but using Decoy Grenades in the Outlast and Cargo Delivery contracts helps make the task easy even with almost no equipment, meaning there is no risk of losing valuable gear like Self-Revive kits.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023