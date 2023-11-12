MW3 Zombies Saboteur Guide: How to Get Uncommon Aether Tool Plans

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The story missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode can be surprisingly demanding at times. One head-scratcher for players is how exactly one can get and exfil with Uncommon Aether Tool Plans in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get Uncommon Aether Tool Plans in MW3 Zombies

You must complete the other 3 objectives in Saboteur, after which you’ll be able to pick up the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans as a reward drop in MW3 Zombies. The objectives are as follows:

Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors

Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter

If you’re having trouble with the helicopter, consider either a high-explosive launcher weapon like the RPG or even the RGL-80. Alternately, if you have access to a Mystery Box, try your luck; I’ve been able to down one with 10 shots from an epic Longbow I pulled. Remember: if you have a squad helping you, this part comes easily, but you can solo it too.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Completing these ensures you’ll be able to collect Uncommon Aether Tool Plans once you’re done with the latest Aether Extractor Contract. I’ve tested it myself: even if you die or fail after downing the reinforcement helicopter, the toughest of the other objectives, you can do a separate contract and still complete this mission.

How to Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans and Complete Saboteur in MWZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You didn’t think the mission was over after beating that contract, did you? Chances are, this will be the easiest part of this mission. But it can still be heartbreaking, the prospect of dropping your newly-acquired rarities. In my run, I had also found the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod schematic and would have hated to lose this. Just defend yourself well, and consider something like a Sentry Gun at the exfil point.

What Do Uncommon Aether Tool Plans Do in MW3 Zombies?

This is perhaps one of the most significant benefits you’ll get early on in the story missions. This allows you to upgrade your current weapon to Uncommon Rarity, meaning 2 attachments and an increase in firepower. Using it places it on a 2-hour cooldown, so try to save it for when you’ve got some nifty insured weapons you’re looking to power up!

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023