MW3 Zombies Firestarter Guide: How to Get Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As part of the MW3 Zombies Act 3 Tier 2 Firestarter mission, players are tasked with igniting 50 standard zombies as well as 5 special ones/bosses with a weapon equipped with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod.

But where can you find the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod? And after getting your hands on it, how can you easily complete the tasks part of the mission? Here’s how to get the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in MWZ, as well as how to quickly ignite 50 standard zombies and 5 bosses with it.

How to Get Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

Like all other types of ammo mods, you can get the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by opening crates, interacting with the environment, and as a reward by completing contracts. You can also get the mod by crafting it, but doing so will only be possible after you exfill with its schematic.

Related: MW3 Zombies Mind Control Guide: How to Get the Brain Rot Ammo Mod

How to Get the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod Schematic in MWZ

You can get the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod Schematic in MWZ by completing medium and high-threat contracts. In my case, I was able to get both the Dead Wire and the Napalm Burst Ammo Mods by completing medium-threat contracts, but doing so took many tries.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: MW3 Golden River Camo Guide: All Weekly Challenges Listed

How to Ignite 25 Zombies and 5 Special Zombies With the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod Schematic in MW3 Zombies

After getting the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod, you can quickly complete the Firestarter mission in MW3 Zombies by first finding 5 Special Zombies and shooting at them until they ignite. You can find the Special Zombies fast by either accepting 5 bounty contracts or exploring the high-threat zone of the map, where they can be commonly found among the standard ones.

Once you manage to ignite the five, head to an Exfill zone and call for the chopper. Doing so will cause a massive array of zombies to appear, so just focus on shooting them until they are gone and then repeat the process until you manage to complete the ignite 50 Zombies task.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023