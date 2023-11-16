MW3 Golden River Camo Guide: All Weekly Challenges Listed

Challenges are a huge part of progression in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Completing all of the preseason weekly challenges will unlock an awesome blue and gold camo pattern called Golden River. Here’s how to get it before it’s too late.
How to Unlock Golden River Camo in Modern Warfare 3
To get the Golden River camo, you need to complete all four weekly challenges in MW3’s preseason period. It’s unclear if the camo will still be obtainable once Season 1 launches in December, so make sure to get it while you still can.
To clear things up, you don’t have to complete every single challenge available each week. The game defines “completing a weekly challenge” as finishing enough challenges in Multiplayer and Zombies to unlock the Aftermarket Part up for grabs that week. This only takes 5 challenges.
Week 1 Challenges
The first set of Multiplayer challenges involves using recommended weapons and the MCW, one of the earliest unlocked assault rifles in the game.
- Kill 5 Operators who killed you with a recommended weapon
- Get 20 Operator kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle
- Get 10 Operator sliding kills with a recommended weapon
- Get 1 Operator triple kill with a recommended sniper rifle
- Get 20 Operator kills with the MCW
- Get 15 Operator kills with sight equipped to a recommended assault rifle
- Get 15 Operator headshot kills with the MCW
The first set of Zombies challenges is quite similar, asking you to use the MCW, recommended weapons, and assault rifles with various attachments.
- Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon
- Get 100 kills with the MCW
- Get 100 kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle
- Get 150 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions
- Get 150 critical kills with the MCW
- Get 200 kills in the medium or high threat zone
Completing any 5 of these challenges will unlock the JAK Raven Kit Aftermarket Part for the MCW. This attachment converts the weapon to use .300 ammunition.
Week 2 Challenges
Moving onto week 2, the second set of Multiplayer challenges focuses on the DG-58 LSW and other assault rifles.
- Get 10 Operator assists with a recommended weapon
- Get 25 Operator kills while moving with a recommended weapon
- Get 20 Operator kills while aiming down sights with the DG-58 LSW
- Get 20 Operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended assault rifle
- Get 20 Operator hipfire kills with the DG-58 LSW
- Get 20 Operator hipfire kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Get 3 Operator collateral kills with a recommended weapon
The second set of Zombies challenges requires you to get specific types of kills with recommended weapons.
- Complete 5 contracts
- Get 25 Hellhound kills with a recommended weapon
- Get 100 hipfire kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Get 100 critical kills with a recommended assault rifle
- Get 125 kills with a recommended battle rifle while having at least 4 active perks
- Kill 3 big bounty HVTs with a recommended battle rifle
- Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a recommended weapon
Completing any 5 of these weekly challenges across either game mode will unlock the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit for the DG-58 LSW. This Aftermarket Part dramatically increases the weapon’s rate of fire and handling as a trade-off for damage and range.
Week 3 Challenges
Week 3 challenges will be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
Week 4 Challenges
Week 3 challenges will be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023