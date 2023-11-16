MW3 Golden River Camo Guide: All Weekly Challenges Listed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Challenges are a huge part of progression in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Completing all of the preseason weekly challenges will unlock an awesome blue and gold camo pattern called Golden River. Here’s how to get it before it’s too late.

How to Unlock Golden River Camo in Modern Warfare 3

To get the Golden River camo, you need to complete all four weekly challenges in MW3’s preseason period. It’s unclear if the camo will still be obtainable once Season 1 launches in December, so make sure to get it while you still can.

To clear things up, you don’t have to complete every single challenge available each week. The game defines “completing a weekly challenge” as finishing enough challenges in Multiplayer and Zombies to unlock the Aftermarket Part up for grabs that week. This only takes 5 challenges.

Week 1 Challenges

Image: Sledgehammer Gmaes

The first set of Multiplayer challenges involves using recommended weapons and the MCW, one of the earliest unlocked assault rifles in the game.

Kill 5 Operators who killed you with a recommended weapon

Get 20 Operator kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle

Get 10 Operator sliding kills with a recommended weapon

Get 1 Operator triple kill with a recommended sniper rifle

Get 20 Operator kills with the MCW

Get 15 Operator kills with sight equipped to a recommended assault rifle

Get 15 Operator headshot kills with the MCW

The first set of Zombies challenges is quite similar, asking you to use the MCW, recommended weapons, and assault rifles with various attachments.

Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon

Get 100 kills with the MCW

Get 100 kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle

Get 150 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle

Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions

Get 150 critical kills with the MCW

Get 200 kills in the medium or high threat zone

Completing any 5 of these challenges will unlock the JAK Raven Kit Aftermarket Part for the MCW. This attachment converts the weapon to use .300 ammunition.

Week 2 Challenges

Image: Sledgehammer Gmaes

Moving onto week 2, the second set of Multiplayer challenges focuses on the DG-58 LSW and other assault rifles.

Get 10 Operator assists with a recommended weapon

Get 25 Operator kills while moving with a recommended weapon

Get 20 Operator kills while aiming down sights with the DG-58 LSW

Get 20 Operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended assault rifle

Get 20 Operator hipfire kills with the DG-58 LSW

Get 20 Operator hipfire kills with a recommended assault rifle

Get 3 Operator collateral kills with a recommended weapon

The second set of Zombies challenges requires you to get specific types of kills with recommended weapons.

Complete 5 contracts

Get 25 Hellhound kills with a recommended weapon

Get 100 hipfire kills with a recommended assault rifle

Get 100 critical kills with a recommended assault rifle

Get 125 kills with a recommended battle rifle while having at least 4 active perks

Kill 3 big bounty HVTs with a recommended battle rifle

Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a recommended weapon

Completing any 5 of these weekly challenges across either game mode will unlock the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit for the DG-58 LSW. This Aftermarket Part dramatically increases the weapon’s rate of fire and handling as a trade-off for damage and range.

Week 3 Challenges

Week 3 challenges will be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

Week 4 Challenges

Week 3 challenges will be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023