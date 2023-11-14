MW3 Zombies Mastery Camo Guide: How to Get Bioluminescent, Borealis, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To show just how dedicated to Zombies you are, Modern Warfare 3 has eight exclusive Weapon Mastery Camos to earn. This guide explains how to get every completionist Zombies camo in MW3, including Bioluminescent, Borealis, Golden Ivory, Golden Enigma, and more.

How to Get Zombies Weapon Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3

If you thought the multiplayer Camo grind in Modern Warfare 3 was tough, you haven’t seen anything yet. There are eight Weapon Mastery Camos earned exclusively through Zombies: four for MW2 weapons and four for MW3.

While Golden Ivory (MW2) and Golden Enigma (MW3) aren’t particularly difficult to get with our Weapon XP farming guide, the other six will take some serious grinding. I’m talking Mountain-Dew-fueled, no-shower, Eric Cartman levels of grinding.

How to Get Golden Ivory and Golden Engima Camos in MW3

Every weapon has four base challenges to earn that require leveling it up and completing a specific challenge within Zombies. Complete them all, kill 100 zombies, exfil, and Golden Ivory or Golden Enigma is yours.

Golden Ivory

Complete All Zombies Base Camo Challenges.

In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with [Weapon] in a single deployment.

Golden Enigma

Complete all Zombies Base Camo Challenges.

In Zombies, get 100 kills and successfully extract with [weapon] in a single deployment.

How to Get Spinel Husk and Zircon Scale Camos in MW3

Golden Ivory camo challenges are available on all weapons originally introduced in Modern Warfare 2, while Golden Engima camo challenges are available on all Modern Warfare 3 Weapons.

Spinel Husk

Complete all Golden Ivory Camo Challenges with [Weapon type].

In Zombies, get 300 kills with [Weapon] while it’s Pack-a-Punched.

Zircon Scale

Complete all Golden Enigma Camo Challenges with [Weapon type].

In Zombies, get 300 kills with [Weapon] while it’s Pack-a-Punched.

Getting 300 kills should be no issue using the Exfil method. For most weapons, anyway. Good luck with the Tonfa.

How to Get Arachidna and Serpentine Camos in MW3

The Arachnida Camo requires you to obtain every Spinel Husk Camo for every weapon introduced in MW2. Serpentine requires every Zircon Scale Camo for each MW3 weapon.

Arachnida

Complete 51 Spinel Husk Camo Challenges.

In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie Kills with [Weapon].

Serpentine

Complete 36 Zircon Scale Camo Challenges.

In Zombies, get 10 Special or Elite Zombie Kills with [Weapon].

Special and Elite Zombies include Mimics, Crawlers, Manglers, Disciples, and Mega Abominations. Anything that isn’t run-of-the-mill fodder or flaming puppy.

How to Get Bioluminescent and Borealis Camos in MW3

Bioluminescent is rewarded for completing every Arachnida Camo Challenge, while Borealis is awarded for every Zircon Scale Camo Challenge. If you see someone with either, just know you’ll exfil with no problems and a rucksack full of loot.

Bioluminescent

Complete 51 Arachnida Camo Challenges.

Borealis Camo

Complete 36 Serpentine Camo Challenges.

Remember, every Zombies Weapon Mastery Camo also comes with an exclusive animated Calling Card and Emblem. All you need to do to earn a set number of kills (found in the Challenges menu) in Zombies while having the camo equipped.

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023