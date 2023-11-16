MW3 Zombies Mind Control Guide: How to Get the Brain Rot Ammo Mod

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Regardless of whether you’re flying solo or in a squad while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, an extra helping hand is always welcome. But with the Brain Rot ammo mod, you can turn the hordes against themselves in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get the Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

Go to Aether Nests or Infested Strongholds and clear their cysts, where you’ll reliably find Aether Caches and get good odds of finding Brain Rot ammo mods in MW3 Zombies. This works for Brain Rot just as it does for Dead Wire and Cryo Freeze, and is super-handy if you’ve not found the crafting recipe yet for this.

But if you’re like many players going through the MWZ story, you might encounter a certain mission where you’ll have to put Brain Rot to the test. Doing so will net you progress in the story along with an Elemental Pop Can acquisition and 2500 XP.

How to Complete the Mind Control Mission in MWZ

This one is possibly the easiest of the ammo mod missions in the game so far. The objectives for the Mind Control mission in MW3 Zombies are the following:

Turn 20 Zombies with Brain Rot Ammo Mod

Allow 25 Zombies to be killed by turned Zombies

Every time you hit or even kill a zombie, there’s a random chance you’ll turn it into a zombie. It appears you can only have one turned zombie at a time, though. Simply get the Brain Rot mod and you can choose any number of horde-generating exploits. These include calling in but never boarding for Exfil which brings massive swarms you can turn, or a Raid Weapon Stash, Outlast, or Escort contract.

Whatever your preference, you don’t have to worry about accidentally killing targets unlike with Cryo Freeze. You can turn anything, too, as long as they’re not Bounty targets, as I’ve been able to turn Manglers, Disciples, and Mimics, even Hellhounds against their allies. It’s another reason why this is the best ammo mod in the game.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023