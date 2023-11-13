All Moons in Lethal Company Explained

In this article, we will delve into an explanation of all the moons in the game Lethal Company. Each moon, with its unique characteristics and mysteries, contributes to the overall gaming experience.
Moons have different faunas, weather, difficulty, and population. They provide significantly different experiences, and help to make the game feel fresh as you go to different places to farm scrap with your friends.
Lethal Company Moons: Name, Population, Fauna, and Conditions
Here, you’ll find the moons listed by their common names, official names, and all other pertinent details about each moon in Lethal Company.
41 Experimentation
- Population: Abandoned
- Fauna: Dominated by a few species.
- Conditions: Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts.
- History: It remained undiscovered for a long time due to its close orbit around the gas giant, Big Grin. However, it seems to have been used clandestinely.
- Difficulty: Easy
220 Assurance
- Population: Abandoned
- Fauna: The Ecosystem supports territorial behavior.
- Conditions: The terrain is jagged and weathered, similar to its twin moon, 41-Experimentation, but it features even more rugged and weather-beaten terrain.
- History: 220-Assurance is far younger than its counterpart. Discovered not long before 41-Experimentation.
- Difficulty: Easy
56 Vow
- Population: Abandoned
- Fauna: Diverse, teeming with plant life.
- Conditions: Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts.
- History: Vow seems to have been home to several colonies spread across its continents, but now there’s no trace of life, making it a mystery.
- Difficulty: Easy
21 Offense
- Population: Abandoned
- Fauna: A competitive and resilient ecosystem supports aggressive lifeforms. Travelers should be aware that 21-Offense is not for the faint-hearted.
- Conditions: Jagged and weathered terrain. Believed to have splintered off from its cousin Assurance, Offense features similar jagged and dry conditions but differs in its ecosystem.
- History: 21-Offense is categorized as an asteroid moon and seems to have not existed on its own for more than several hundred years. The industrial artifacts here have suffered damage; it’s believed they were built long before 21-Offense was splintered off.
- Difficulty: Medium
61 March
- Population: Abandoned
- Fauna: Diverse.
- Conditions: Expansive. Constant rain. March undergoes constant drizzling weather. Its terrain is more expansive.
- History: This moon is completely flooded. It is said that it’s constantly overlooked due to its twin moon, Vow.
- Difficulty: Medium
85 Rend
- Population: Unknown
- Fauna: It’s highly unlikely for complex life to exist here.
- Conditions: Its planet orbits a white dwarf star making for inhospitable, cold conditions. Constant blizzards decrease visibility.
- History: Many famous travelers went missing here, giving it a reputation. Their bodies are unlikely to be found because of Rend’s harsh conditions.
- Difficulty: Hard
7 Dine
- Population: Unknown
- Fauna: unlikely for complex life to exist here.
- Conditions: Frozen. Rocky. Its planet orbits a white dwarf star
- History: Several renowned explorers disappeared here, contributing to its infamous reputation. Due to the harsh environmental conditions, it is unlikely their bodies will ever be found.
- Difficulty: Hard
8 Titan
- Population: Unknown
- Fauna: Dangerous entities have been rumored to take residence in the vast network of tunnels.
- Conditions: A frozen, flat landscape.
- History: This moon appears to have been mined for resources. The vast industrial complex is easy to get lost in, with numerous entrances scattered across the landscape.
- Difficulty: Hard
71 Gordion
- Special: This is where The Company’s building is located
- Population: Unknown
- Fauna: Unknown
- Conditions: No land masses. Continual storms.
- Description: This is the place to drop off any valuable scrap you’ve collected while on the job. The rate of return updates hourly and fluctuates over the course of several days.
- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023