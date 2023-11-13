All Moons in Lethal Company Explained

Image: Zeekerss

In this article, we will delve into an explanation of all the moons in the game Lethal Company. Each moon, with its unique characteristics and mysteries, contributes to the overall gaming experience.

Moons have different faunas, weather, difficulty, and population. They provide significantly different experiences, and help to make the game feel fresh as you go to different places to farm scrap with your friends.

Lethal Company Moons: Name, Population, Fauna, and Conditions

Image: Zeekerss

Here, you’ll find the moons listed by their common names, official names, and all other pertinent details about each moon in Lethal Company.

41 Experimentation

Population: Abandoned

Abandoned Fauna: Dominated by a few species.

Dominated by a few species. Conditions: Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts.

Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts. History: It remained undiscovered for a long time due to its close orbit around the gas giant, Big Grin. However, it seems to have been used clandestinely.

It remained undiscovered for a long time due to its close orbit around the gas giant, Big Grin. However, it seems to have been used clandestinely. Difficulty: Easy

220 Assurance

Population: Abandoned

Abandoned Fauna: The Ecosystem supports territorial behavior.

The Ecosystem supports territorial behavior. Conditions: The terrain is jagged and weathered, similar to its twin moon, 41-Experimentation, but it features even more rugged and weather-beaten terrain.

The terrain is jagged and weathered, similar to its twin moon, 41-Experimentation, but it features even more rugged and weather-beaten terrain. History: 220-Assurance is far younger than its counterpart. Discovered not long before 41-Experimentation.

220-Assurance is far younger than its counterpart. Discovered not long before 41-Experimentation. Difficulty: Easy

56 Vow

Population: Abandoned

Abandoned Fauna: Diverse, teeming with plant life.

Diverse, teeming with plant life. Conditions: Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts.

Arid. Low habitability, worsened by industrial artifacts. History: Vow seems to have been home to several colonies spread across its continents, but now there’s no trace of life, making it a mystery.

Vow seems to have been home to several colonies spread across its continents, but now there’s no trace of life, making it a mystery. Difficulty: Easy

Related: Lethal Company Bestiary: All Monsters and Locations Explained

21 Offense

Population: Abandoned

Abandoned Fauna: A competitive and resilient ecosystem supports aggressive lifeforms. Travelers should be aware that 21-Offense is not for the faint-hearted.

A competitive and resilient ecosystem supports aggressive lifeforms. Travelers should be aware that 21-Offense is not for the faint-hearted. Conditions: Jagged and weathered terrain. Believed to have splintered off from its cousin Assurance, Offense features similar jagged and dry conditions but differs in its ecosystem.

Jagged and weathered terrain. Believed to have splintered off from its cousin Assurance, Offense features similar jagged and dry conditions but differs in its ecosystem. History: 21-Offense is categorized as an asteroid moon and seems to have not existed on its own for more than several hundred years. The industrial artifacts here have suffered damage; it’s believed they were built long before 21-Offense was splintered off.

21-Offense is categorized as an asteroid moon and seems to have not existed on its own for more than several hundred years. The industrial artifacts here have suffered damage; it’s believed they were built long before 21-Offense was splintered off. Difficulty: Medium

61 March

Population: Abandoned

Abandoned Fauna: Diverse.

Diverse. Conditions: Expansive. Constant rain. March undergoes constant drizzling weather. Its terrain is more expansive.

Expansive. Constant rain. March undergoes constant drizzling weather. Its terrain is more expansive. History: This moon is completely flooded. It is said that it’s constantly overlooked due to its twin moon, Vow.

This moon is completely flooded. It is said that it’s constantly overlooked due to its twin moon, Vow. Difficulty: Medium

85 Rend

Population: Unknown

Unknown Fauna: It’s highly unlikely for complex life to exist here.

It’s highly unlikely for complex life to exist here. Conditions: Its planet orbits a white dwarf star making for inhospitable, cold conditions. Constant blizzards decrease visibility.

Its planet orbits a white dwarf star making for inhospitable, cold conditions. Constant blizzards decrease visibility. History: Many famous travelers went missing here, giving it a reputation. Their bodies are unlikely to be found because of Rend’s harsh conditions.

Many famous travelers went missing here, giving it a reputation. Their bodies are unlikely to be found because of Rend’s harsh conditions. Difficulty: Hard

7 Dine

Population: Unknown

Unknown Fauna: unlikely for complex life to exist here.

unlikely for complex life to exist here. Conditions: Frozen. Rocky. Its planet orbits a white dwarf star

Frozen. Rocky. Its planet orbits a white dwarf star History: Several renowned explorers disappeared here, contributing to its infamous reputation. Due to the harsh environmental conditions, it is unlikely their bodies will ever be found.

Several renowned explorers disappeared here, contributing to its infamous reputation. Due to the harsh environmental conditions, it is unlikely their bodies will ever be found. Difficulty: Hard

8 Titan

Population: Unknown

Unknown Fauna: Dangerous entities have been rumored to take residence in the vast network of tunnels.

Dangerous entities have been rumored to take residence in the vast network of tunnels. Conditions: A frozen, flat landscape.

A frozen, flat landscape. History: This moon appears to have been mined for resources. The vast industrial complex is easy to get lost in, with numerous entrances scattered across the landscape.

This moon appears to have been mined for resources. The vast industrial complex is easy to get lost in, with numerous entrances scattered across the landscape. Difficulty: Hard

71 Gordion

Special: This is where The Company’s building is located

This is where The Company’s building is located Population: Unknown

Unknown Fauna: Unknown

Unknown Conditions: No land masses. Continual storms.

No land masses. Continual storms. Description: This is the place to drop off any valuable scrap you’ve collected while on the job. The rate of return updates hourly and fluctuates over the course of several days.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023