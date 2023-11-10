Lethal Company Bestiary: All Monsters and Locations Explained

Image: Zeekerss

Welcome to the world of Lethal Company, a game teeming with a variety of Monsters, each with its own unique characteristics.

All Outside Creatures in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, the outdoor creatures are a diverse group of entities that players may encounter while exploring the game’s various environments. These creatures range from harmless critters like Roaming Locusts and Manticoils to more dangerous beings such as the Forest Keepers and Earth Leviathans. Each creature has its own unique behaviors and characteristics, adding a layer of complexity and unpredictability to the gameplay.

Roaming Locusts : Harmless critters that scatter when you approach.

: Harmless critters that scatter when you approach. Manticoils : Flying creatures that add life to the background. They are generally harmless.

: Flying creatures that add life to the background. They are generally harmless. Circuit Bees : Guard their nests, which can be worth over 100 Credits. They’re peaceful unless disturbed.

: Guard their nests, which can be worth over 100 Credits. They’re peaceful unless disturbed. Hoarding Bugs : Tiny goblins that claim any loot they find, even if it’s in your hands!

: Tiny goblins that claim any loot they find, even if it’s in your hands! Eyeless Dogs : Blind canines that rely on sound. Stay quiet and still, and they won’t bother you.

: Blind canines that rely on sound. Stay quiet and still, and they won’t bother you. Forest Keepers : Giant beings with childlike minds, but possess immense strength, keen eyesight, and frightening speed.

: Giant beings with childlike minds, but possess immense strength, keen eyesight, and frightening speed. Earth Leviathan: A massive foe that attacks from below.

All Inside Creatures in Lethal Company

Their behaviors and characteristics vary widely, making each encounter a unique experience. Many of these creatures can move through vents, adding an element of horror to the experience.

Hoarding Bug : An enemy you can encounter in Lethal Company.

: An enemy you can encounter in Lethal Company. Bunker Spiders : Slow but tough. They lurk near walls and doorways, waiting for you to step into their webs.

: Slow but tough. They lurk near walls and doorways, waiting for you to step into their webs. Thumper : A highly aggressive carnivorous species.

: A highly aggressive carnivorous species. Snare Fleas : They drop from the ceiling, often signaled by the sound of opening vents.

: They drop from the ceiling, often signaled by the sound of opening vents. Coil Head : Only moves when not seen, can’t initially go through doors, and is very fast if undetected.

: Only moves when not seen, can’t initially go through doors, and is very fast if undetected. Bracken : A solitary hunter with high intelligence. It is aggressive but backs off when confronted.

: A solitary hunter with high intelligence. It is aggressive but backs off when confronted. Hygrodere : Slow and colorful. Easy to spot if you’re careful, but dissolves anything that steps in it.

: Slow and colorful. Easy to spot if you’re careful, but dissolves anything that steps in it. Spore Lizard : A rare creature that resembles the Frog Monster. Defensive and turns aggressive when chased or attacked.

: A rare creature that resembles the Frog Monster. Defensive and turns aggressive when chased or attacked. Ghost Girl : Haunts a single player at a time inside the bunker. You can outrun her, but she’ll continue to haunt you.

: Haunts a single player at a time inside the bunker. You can outrun her, but she’ll continue to haunt you. Jesters: Wind-up boxes that follow you and wind up over time. If you hear it winding, leave the area immediately.

All Traps in Lethal Company

Traps in Lethal Company are hazards that players must navigate and overcome in order to successfully complete their objectives.

Turrets : Stationary traps that scan for players and fire. Can be temporarily disabled with a code.

: Stationary traps that scan for players and fire. Can be temporarily disabled with a code. Landmines: Metallic discs that explode when stepped on or when an item is dropped on them. Can be temporarily disabled with a code.

