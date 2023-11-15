How to Deal with Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company

Image: Zeekerss

You’ll encounter many beasts, animals, and monsters while exploring moons in Lethal Company. One of the more mysterious animals is Baboon Hawks, who can pose a massive threat if you are unprepared, so learn how to deal with them with this guide.

Avoiding Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company

Lethal Company players will find Baboon Hawks either individually or in a pack. They are a mix between a Baboon and a Hawk, who are not dangerous unless you provoke them or enter their territory. They are mainly focused on attacking smaller animals and will leave you alone if you do the same. In other words, they have the same behavior as Hawks in real life and won’t attack humans for no good reason.

So, to deal with Baboon Hawks, make sure to stay away from them and don’t enter their territory. There are times when you must progress past a Baboon Hawk, or pack of them, and enter into their territory. When this happens, your best bet is to sprint forward until you reach safety to avoid taking damage from them.

Baboon Hawks alone are easy to avoid; it’s when you find a pack of them that can cause serious issues. When you see a group of Baboon Hawks and they start to attack, throw a Stun Grenade to buy you time to make a move, and then run away from their location as fast as you can. Besides using a Stun Grenade, I wouldn’t waste any other items, as running to safety is your best bet and items are scarce in this game

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023