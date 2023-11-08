Is Lethal Company Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch?

Image: Zeekerss

Lethal Company is already successful on Steam, but will Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch owners be able to play it, too?

With its rapidly achieved success, Lethal Company has attracted many players, and console owners are wondering when they’ll be able to check this game.

Will Lethal Company Have a Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation port?

There’s no official word on whether Lethal Company will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch, but chances are it won’t. While Lethal Company is already a successful game on Steam, previous games developed by Zeekerss didn’t come out for other platforms except Microsoft Windows.

In Lethal Company, you play as a contracted worker for the Company. Your job is to collect scrap from abandoned, industrialized moons to meet the Company’s profit quota. However, things clearly start going wrong. You will be facing weird creatures and dangerous areas, with little to no support from your employers.

Image: Zeekerss

This game, which is particularly enjoyable when played with friends, has been the most successful game developed by Zeekers since the start of their Early Access. Although many small studios don’t plan to port their games at first, things often change when the sudden success of a game is accompanied by a considerable influx of money.

While the lack of a console port of Lethal Company can be disappointing for some, it’s important to remember that game development and porting can be a complex and time-consuming process. Developers often need to consider various factors, such as the game’s compatibility with different hardware, the potential need for game adjustments, and the financial viability of a console release. All these factors make console releases particularly challenging for small studios.

All that said, the future is unpredictable. Maybe Zeekerss will eventually develop a console version of Lethal Company once the game is complete. But until then, your only option is to get Lethal Company on Steam for Microsoft Windows.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023