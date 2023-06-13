Phasmophobia Console Release Date: Xbox, PS4, and PS5 Versions

Image: Kinetic Games

The wait to play Phasmophobia on consoles is finally over. Phasmophobia is coming to consoles! Here is the Phasmophobia console release date and what consoles are included.

When Does Phasmophobia Release on Consoles?

Phasmophobia releases on consoles in August 2023. Currently, there isn’t a firm release day for Phasmophobia on consoles, but Kinetic Games assures us that there will be more details soon.

Is Phasmophobia Coming to PlayStation 5?

Yes, Phasmophobia is coming to PlayStation 5. It is already available on PC, and it will also be available on Xbox Series X|S.

Keep your eyes peeled for a release day, but expect Phasmophobia to come to consoles in August 2023. If you’re new to Phasmophobia, you’ll want to learn how to use the DOTS Projector and the other ghost-hunting tools.

Is Phasmophobia Coming to PSVR2?

Since Phasmophobia VR is available on PC, it would make sense that Phasmophobia could come to PSVR2. Well, good news! Phasmophobia is coming to PSVR2 at the same time it comes to consoles!

Phasmophobia VR is a truly terrifying experience; it’s not for the feint of heart. I get scared playing Phasmophobia normally on PC, so I can’t imagine the fear I’d get in VR.

Is Phasmophobia Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Finally, is Phasmophobia coming to last-gen consoles? Unfortunately, Phasmophobia isn’t coming to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.

It’s a shame that last-gen console owners won’t be able to enjoy Phasmophobia, but maybe this could be a sign for you to upgrade to a current-gen console.

I know I’m looking forward to playing Phasmophobia on consoles soon. We aren’t sure if it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass yet or how much it’ll be. It currently costs $13.99 on Steam, so hopefully it’s that cheap on consoles as well.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023