Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to use the Demonologist Voodoo Doll and the proper time to use it? The Voodoo Doll was added in the 0.2.0 version update on April 4th. You can use the Voodoo Doll to provoke activity from the evil spirit to help in your quest to identify it and exorcise it. However, you can get some pretty adverse reactions from the evil spirit when used, so it is essential to know how it works and the steps you can take to protect yourself should things go ghastly.

How to Use the Voodoo Doll in Demonologist

You can use the Voodoo Doll by following these steps:

Find the Voodoo Doll on the map Pick up the Voodoo Doll Push the Nails into the doll one by one. This will cause a reaction from the ghost. However, what part of the Voodoo Doll the nail goes into when pushed is random. If a nail hits the doll’s heart, then you will trigger an instant haunt.

To protect yourself from the evil spirit should you trigger an instant haunt, you want to have a Crucifix nearby before you start pushing in nails. To use the Crucifix during an instant hunt, you need to equip it. The Crucifix will be destroyed if it protects you from an evil hunting spirit. However, it only has one charge, so grab another if you use it.

Related: How to Find the Sitting Human Silhouette in Demonologist

So then why would you want to use the Voodoo Doll if all it does is trigger an instant hunt? Well first if you are struggling to locate the evil spirit or if you want to expedite the hunting experience by increasing the evil spirit’s activity you can use the Voodoo Doll do so. The Voodoo Doll works like the Quija Board where you can document the distance of the evil spirit to your current location.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023