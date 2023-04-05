How to Find the Sitting Human Silhouette Demonologist

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to find the Sitting Human Silhouette in Demonologist so you can exorcise the evil spirit? Unfortunately, this highly tricky objective can only be completed when using a specific ghost hunting tool, and even then, it’s hard to complete because of the randomness of the spawn. However, you can do a few things to make it easier for you and your friends to complete.

How to Find the Sitting Human Silhouette in Demonologist

The first thing you need to do before attempting to Find the Sitting Human Silhouette Demonologist is to identify the ghost. Once you have identified the evil spirit, then you will be given three new objectives you need to complete to exorcise it. One of these objectives is to Find the Sitting Human Silhouette.

If this is your first time playing the game, you will be unable to complete all three objectives because you won’t have enough money. You will have the Ecto Glass tool but must purchase the Camera and Candle from the shop. Correctly identifying the evil spirit twice and leaving will net you enough money.

You can find the Sitting Human Silhouette in Demonologist by following these steps:

Make sure to bring the Ecto Glass Tool Equip the Ecto Glass tool Scan each room by holding Left Click while it is equipped The Sitting Human silhouette will be a white figure sitting in a chair. It can be easy to skim over if you aren’t paying attention. After finding it, stare at it long enough until you get an audible confirmation that the game registered that you found it.

The Sitting Human Silhouette will never be in the same room as the evil spirit. You will also not see the chair it is in unless you use the Ecto Glass tool. Remember this fact when searching rooms because it doesn’t need to be by a chair.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023