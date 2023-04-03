Demonologist Maria Riddle Solution: How to Open Maria’s Room

Image: Clock Wizard Games

Are you wondering what the Demonologist Maria riddle solution is and how to open Maria’s room? While exploring, you will encounter a riddle from Maria herself, leading you to a series of objectives. Once solved, you will be rewarded with an easter egg that can be seen inside her room. This puzzle has been the game’s most crucial question for fellow Demonologist players. Everyone wants to know how to open Maria’s room and has been flooding forum boards to combine forces to solve it. Here is everything we know so far.

How to Open Maria’s Room in Demonologist

Here is the riddle you are given in-game to solve:

I keep staring at walls, losing track of Time. A descent into Madness, words start becoming untrue. A crimson-soaked blade, the blood of the heart is due.

A dream of the dead consumes me, haunting my every thought. The abuse lies within, or so I was taught.

Love’s door remains locked, as the clock strikes three. My wrath contained within, waiting for the key.

This world I inhabit, where the line of madness is blurred, can only be solved in particular steps and words.

I scream into the void, hoping my voice will carry. For if I don’t speak my truth, they’ll come for me… Mary.

It’s all in my head. It’s all in my head. It’s all in my head.

In order to solve the puzzle here are the steps you need to take:

Say Bloody Mary thrice into the bathroom mirror on the top floor. This will cause a splash of blood to appear on the mirror. Find the book on the bookcase in the basement that reads Limbo. Then, head down the revealed passageway and say, “We Come for You,” to experience laughing and crosses dropping. Change all Clocks to 3 am. There are three clocks; the last one is in the room with Mara’s door, so save that one for last. Then, rush back to Maria’s room in the basement and enjoy the easter egg. As far as we can tell, this is the only thing you will get for solving the riddle.

Maria’s Room is an easter egg per one of the game’s GMs. This means you will be rewarded with only audio and visual events but no access to the room. Keep that in mind when solving the riddle and performing the steps below.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023