All Demonologist Tarot Cards, Explained

Image: Clock Wizard Games

Demonologist is a new co-op ghost-hunting horror game that features tarot cards. The tarot cards in the game are pulled at random and have different effects that aren’t immediately apparent. If you’re tired of Phasmophobia and want to know what tarot cards do in Demonologist, you’ve come to the right place.

How Do Tarot Cards Work in Demonologist?

Like freezing temperatures in Phasmophobia, tarot cards in Demonologist can be confusing at first. The tarot card deck can be found at investigation sites and are usually out in the open like on a kitchen table.

Tarot cards are a game of chance. Once you have the tarot cards in your hand, you’ll pull one out at random and experience its effect immediately. Also, there are currently 10 tarot cards.

Here are all the known tarot cards in Demonologist and their effects:

Aggressive – The ghosts become more aggressive.

– The ghosts become more aggressive. Angel – Bring dead teammates back to life.

– Bring dead teammates back to life. Death – Experience a ghost attack.

– Experience a ghost attack. Devil – Ghosts interact with nearby objects.

– Ghosts interact with nearby objects. Flame of Fate – Have your sanity raised or lowered at random.

– Have your sanity raised or lowered at random. Guillotine – The player dies immediately.

– The player dies immediately. Moon – Sanity gets lowered.

– Sanity gets lowered. Slave – The ghost becomes trapped in the room it’s in.

– The ghost becomes trapped in the room it’s in. Sun – Sanity gets raised.

– Sanity gets raised. Void – Nothing happens.

As you can see, there are five negative effects, three positive effects, and two neutral effects. With this in mind, pulling a tarot card is always risky. However, if you’re feeling lucky or desperately need something good to happen like the ability to trap the ghost or revive a teammate, you might want to pull a card.

Now that you know all the effects of tarot cards in Demonologist, the choice is yours. Will you choose to pull tarot cards and live with the consequences, or will you avoid the cursed cards at all costs?

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023