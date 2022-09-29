What Is Considered Freezing Temps In Phasmophobia?

As you make your way into a house of horrors in Phasmophobia, you’re going to want to make sure that you’ve got a change of pants. Not because of yourself getting scared, but because you may come across a room that is just a bit too cold for comfort. Granted, you may run across some sort one of the many different Ghosts available in the game, so you may need those extra pants after all.

However, if you’re not certain what can trigger these events, you may be wondering, just how cold is too cold? Let’s dive right in, grab your winter coat and meet us inside of this totally not haunted house, as we find out what classifies as a Freezing Temperature in Phasmophobia!

What Is A Freezing Temp In Phasmophobia?

If you’re trying to trigger a spirit to appear, you may need help from a few other environmental aspects to make this happen. One of these cues is the Freezing Temperature, which can give you a hint if you need to set up some traps in the room, like the DOTS Projector, or if you need to get the heck out of there quickly. But, if you don’t know how to tell what the coldest temperatures are, you may find yourself getting sent to the afterlife as well.

However, if you’ve gotten your hands on the Thermometer, you’ll be able to scan the room that you’re in to determine if it’s freezing, or if you need to keep searching. If you come across any temperature that is below 3°C/37°F with Clear Skies, or 0°C/32°F with any other weather, you’ve more than likely got a ghost on your hands. You’ll also be able to use the sight of visible breath to tell if you’re in a chilly room and if you should bust out your Thermometer quickly.

If you’ve found yourself in a room with a chill, there is a good chance that you may soon be visited by one of these spectral monsters. It’s already terrifying when you come across one on your monitor, but seeing these approach you on an Oculus Quest 2 is even more horrifying.

Demon

Hantu

Jinn

Moroi

Oni

Onryo

Revenant

Shade

The Mimic

The Twins

Yurei

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.