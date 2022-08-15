How to play Phasmophobia on Oculus Quest 2

If you’re looking to get the pants scared off of you, Phasmophobia is not afraid to help you with that particular request. While playing in flat mode on your monitor, this game is already terrifying enough. But, if you’re looking to take things to the next level, with new areas of interactivity, you’ll be able to play it in Virtual Reality, and it makes everything that much more intense.

You’ll be able to use just about any type of virtual reality headset, but one of the most common on the market is the Oculus Quest 2, with its approachable price tag and full wireless capabilities. However, if you’re looking to get into the scares with your favorite headset, let’s dive right in and find out what you’ll need to do to make it happen. Here’s how to get into the terrifying world of Phasmophobia with your Oculus Quest 2.

How To Get Started With Oculus Quest 2 On PC

Before you get started in the horrifying world of Phasmophobia, you’re going to need to get your hands on a few pieces of software, and depending on the speed of your internet, a few pieces of hardware to make sure that your experience isn’t terrifying for all of the wrong reasons.

Here are the items that you’ll need to get before jumping into this fright-fest.

Visit the Meta Quest Store and download the Oculus App on your PC

and download the on your PC Download Steam if you haven’t done so, and purchase Phasmophobia

if you haven’t done so, and purchase Set up Airlink , or purchase either an Offical Quest Link Cable , or a 3rd Party Link Cable Hard wiring is recommended, as it will allow for the smoother transmission of data

, or purchase either an , or a Plug in your Link Cable or start up Air Link and navigate to Steam, open Phasmophobia, and proceed into the game

That’s all you’ll need to do to get started, but we recommend playing through a few rounds in the Flat Mode first, so you understand what you are doing, and how to proceed through the world. However, you’ll also need to learn what does what in the game, as there are not many tutorials to show you what you can do.

As you play through Phasmophobia, you’ll want to make sure that you have Voice Chat turned ON, rather than by a button press. Otherwise, you will have to use one of your hands to access a walkie-talkie which can make you a less valuable member of the team. Plus, it’s always hilarious when your teammates hear you yell, so it’s a great bit of comedy for them. You’ll also want to get accustomed to the controls that you’ll be using, as everything is controlled by your hands, rather than through button presses. Here are all of the controls for Phasmophobia in VR.

Movement – Left Thumbstick

View Movement – Right Thumbstick/Moving Your Head

Duck – Crouch in Real Life

Local Talk – Talking, after turning it on in settings

Radio Talk – Grab the Walkie-Talkie and hold it near your head, so it will transmit what you are saying

Journal – Right or Left hand near your Right Shoulder, press and hold Grip , and bring the journal down to your reading level

, and bring the journal down to your reading level Pick Up Items – Grip Button (inner button)

Drop Object – Grip Button (press again)

Primary Object – Trigger (Per hand)

You’ll also be able to store different items on your waist, so you’ll be able to carry multiple items through your ghost hunts. Unfortunately, no button will help you run and hide as you are scared half to death, so you’ll need to reenact that in real life if you need to hide behind something. Not saying you’ll have to, of course, but it’s strongly recommended. Make sure you are used to how your character moves and reacts in this virtual world, so you’ll be able to track down and find as many ghosts as possible.

And that’s all you’ll need to know about how to get into the world of Phasmophobia in Virtual Reality! If you’re loving everything about the game, but find it to be hard at times, make sure that you’re looking into our Phasmophobia Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out about all of the Ghosts you’ll encounter, which cursed possessions you should avoid, and how to trigger a response using the Ouija Board. Happy hunting, fellow ghost fans!

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.