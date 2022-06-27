When playing Phasmophobia, ghosthunters must always be prepared to find any clues so they can uncover the evidence of a specter haunting a map, identify the type of ghost, and escape alive. Sometimes the ghost does plenty of favors for players, while other times it can be quite shy, so it’s best to know ways in which you can drive a response out of them. The simplest way is to talk, which can generate the most benign responses as long as you avoid using the Ouija board. Read on for All the Ghost Trigger Phrases in Phasmophobia!

All Ghost Trigger Phrases in Phasmophobia

Before going into the list, the simplest, most often universal way to trigger a ghost by speaking is to say the name given on the objectives board, but be warned, this often angers the ghost, prompting a hunt. You also do not need to use the push-t0-talk feature to speak to the ghost, which is oddly even more immersive. The best tools to use along with this feature are the Spirit Box or the Ghost Writing Book, or the Ouija board if you find it. You’re welcome to generally use any phrases you like, but several established phrases are commonly used to generate responses, listed here:

General Ghost Trigger Phrases

Hello?

Is there a ghost here?

Is anybody here?

Are you with us?

Anybody in the room?

Who are you?

Are you a boy?

Are you a girl?

What is your name?

How old are you?

How young are you?

What is your age?

Where are you?

Speak to us.

Give us a sign.

Can you show yourself?

Are you friendly?

Do you want us to leave?

What should we do?

Are you angry?

Why are you here?

What do you want?

To be fair, if anybody were asked all of these questions, their response to whether or not they are angry would be to glower at them, but these are generally not as likely to provoke a ghost hunt. These are all the general phrases, although you can change the wording for some and get similar results. They are, however, helpful in isolating the ghost’s locations, or rather, haunts, on the map and can help narrow down the search for additional evidence and identify what they are.

On top of the general voice commands, you can use the Spirit Box to communicate with the ghost directly, and if you get a response using this tool, it counts toward narrowing down the types of ghosts in the location as only certain types respond to it. The phrases can be used to have the ghost directly interact with you, either by speech or other activity and include the following:

Spirit Box Phrases

Can you speak?

Can I ask you?

Talk to me.

Are you the only one here?

Is there anyone with us?

Give us a sign.

Turn off the light.

Turn on the light.

Open this door.

Close this door.

Make a noise.

Is there anything I can do?

Is this your home?

Are you happy?

Are you male?

Are you a boy?

Are you a girl?

Do you want us to leave?

Show us your presence.

Knock something over.

Do you want to hurt us?

We mean no harm.

These can spark more tangible, audible responses and are often played back on the spirit box. Many times the answers are just fluffy and simple, but sometimes they can have an air of hostility (one response is simply the word “kill”) that can be additional proof of more aggressive ghost types, which in turn aid you in your investigation.

Finally, there’s the Ouija board, a cursed item found occasionally on the map which you can use to directly speak to the ghost in the old-fashioned creepy way, where it spells out its responses, but this will also be more likely to spark a hunt. Phrases you can use include the following:

Ouija Board Phrases

Who died?

Who did you kill?

What is the name of the person you killed?

Did you murder?

How old are you?

Are you old?

Are you young?

How many people are here?

How many ghosts are here?

Are we alone?

Where are you?

What is your favorite room?

Where is your room?

Are you here?

Are you near?

In addition to all of these phrases, you’ll find even simple team interactions like telling your teammates to hide, or that you’re spooked by the lights going out, can be heard by the ghost. Whether or not this sparks response is less predictable, but should be taken into account, especially when a hunt is provoked. You can even just use general phrases to attempt to egg on the ghost. Use your words carefully though, or they’ll come back to haunt you.

This concludes our guide on All the Ghost Trigger Phrases in Phasmophobia! Be sure to check out our other guides, and equip yourself to hunt for things that go bump in the night.