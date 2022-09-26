Learning how to earn money quickly in Phasmophobia is extremely easy! There are activities you can complete while performing your routine investigations of a haunted location. They won’t take you out of your way or add too much additional time to each map, so they are worth completing every single contract. We have broken down everything you need to know so you understand how each game’s money-earning mechanics work so you can maximize your profits!

Best Ways to Earn Money Quickly in Phasmophobia

Money is an essential resource in Phasmophobia because if you can’t buy equipment, you can’t hunt for ghosts!

Here is a quick rundown on how to earn money quickly in Phasmophobia:

Play on a higher difficulty

Take lots of highly rated pictures

Complete optional objectives

Complete daily objectives

Collect bones

Be smart with the items you bring on a contract

Continue reading to learn more about each method!

Play on a Higher Difficulty

After completing a contract, you gain a specific amount of money based on the difficulty chosen.

The amount of money gained is multiplied by a difficulty multiplier:

Amateur: x1

x1 Intermediate: x2

x2 Profesional: x3

x3 Nightmare: x4

If you die during a match, but other players survive, your payout is half. However, if all players die, you will only earn the insurance payout for the items you brought.

Take Pictures

Photos can be a very rewarding activity if done correctly. However, each camera only holds five photos, so bring the maximum amount allowed. Photo rewards are also affected by the difficulty multiplier.

Photos will be given a star rating based on a specific distance of the player when the picture was taken. Based on the star level, a photo will be rewarded with specific points that will be used at the end of the match (more on that later).

The following stars can be achieved for ghosts based on distance:

1 Star: < 4 meters

< 4 meters 2 Stars: 4 meters to 8 meters

4 meters to 8 meters 3 Stars: > 8 meters

The following stars can be achieved for all other items based on distance:

1 Star: < 1.5 meters

< 1.5 meters 2 Stars: 1.5 meters to 4.5 meters

1.5 meters to 4.5 meters 3 Stars: 4.5 meters to 8 meters

The following items will provide money when their picture is taken:

Bone

Dead Body

Dirty Water

Fingerprints

Footprints

Ghost

Haunted Mirror

Interaction

Music Box

Ouija Board

Summoning Circle

Tarot Cards

Voodoo Doll

Make sure your photos are visible in the journal and labeled. If either of these is false, you will not earn money!

After a match is completed, the game will combine the points of all eligible photos and provide you a reward based on this points scale:

1-49: $10

$10 50-99: $15

$15 100-199: $20

$20 200-299: $25

$25 300-399: $30

$30 400-499: $35

$35 500-580: $40

Complete Optional Objectives

The first objective is always identifying the ghost haunting the chosen location.

The money rewarded for the first objective is based on the map size:

Small: $10

$10 Medium: $30

$30 Large: $50

The next four objectives are randomly selected, and all earn $10.

Possible optional objectives are:

Capture a photo of the ghost

Cleanse the area near the ghost using Smudge Sticks

Detect a ghost’s presence with a Motion Sensor

Find evidence of paranormal activity with an EMF Reader

Get a ghost to walk through Salt

Get average sanity below 25%

Get the ghost to blow out a Candle

Have a member of the team escape the ghost during a Hunt

Have a member of your team witness a ghost event

Prevent the ghost from hunting with a Crucifix

Repel the ghost with a Smudge Stick while it’s chasing someone

Complete Daily Challenges

You can find three daily challenges in the pre-game lobby, which will award you money for accomplishing a specific task. The challenges will be on the right-hand side next to the single-player and multiplayer options.

You will likely complete these daily challenges through a normal playthrough, but pay attention to them as they are easy money!

Collect Items

The Bone item is currently the only collectible item that rewards money. Bones are present on every map but well hidden, so they can be hard to find.

It is worth it, though, as bones provide the following reward:

Amateur: $15

$15 Intermediate: $30

$30 Professional: $45

Remember, you can earn money by taking a picture of a bone AND picking it up.

Insurance

Insurance will refund money spent on ghosthunting equipment if a ghost kills you.

The amount provided will be determined based on the difficulty chosen:

Amateur: 50% of the total cost of items

50% of the total cost of items Intermediate: 25% of the total cost of items

25% of the total cost of items Professional: 0% of the total cost of items

0% of the total cost of items Nightmare: 0% of the total cost of items

If you are new to the game or new to a specific location or difficulty, we recommend that you only bring the necessary items to minimize any potential loss.

Phasmophobia is available through Steam on PC.