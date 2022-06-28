The DOTS Projector is a recent addition to the ghost hunting arsenal in Phasmophobia. It is a neat tool, resembling a small capsule that opens when placed on walls, emitting a deep green glow through a grid, presenting as dots. Players found themselves a bit confused as to the best applications of this tool, and understandably so because even when correctly used, it is hard to see what you’re looking for. But we’re here to help! Read on for our guide on How to Use the DOTS Projector in Phasmophobia!

How to Use the DOTS Projector in Phasmophobia

The DOTS projector is meant to capture silhouettes of ghosts moving through its illuminated area, which produces a form of evidence that can be linked to potentially 10 different ghost types. It is quite hard to see the silhouette with normal vision, but if you leave a camera facing the light of these projectors, the infrared vision will produce the best possible view for when a ghost approaches. They move through these very fast, so it’s best you have someone watching the camera feed from the truck, and you might as well have them checking for ghost orbs while they’re at it.

In addition to the generally unsettling idea of seeing a ghost powerwalk through these DOTS projector lights, it is upsetting to find out you can also see them crawling if that’s the type of ghost haunting the map. It can take a very long time to spot this form of evidence, so this incentivizes having a team with you, especially for any players typically too squeamish to go into a haunted house or building. In general, it’s best to isolate the current room where the ghost likes to manifest using the EMF reader, thermometer, spirit box, or spirit book, and then place the DOTS projectors near that room’s entrance, or corresponding hallway/area to make life easier.

This concludes our guide on How to Use the DOTS Projector in Phasmophobia! Be sure to check out our other guides!