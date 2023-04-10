What do the Phasmophobia Symbols on the Floor Mean? All Meanings, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what all the Phasmophobia symbols on the floor mean? The gloowing floor symbols relate to the symbols you will find for each map in Phasmophobia. There are two sets of glowing floor symbols which we will call left and right for the purpose of this guide. Once found on the associated map, you will be given a riddle to solve. The answer to that riddle, will lead you to another map where you will be rewarded with one piece to the last puzzle.

All Phasmophobia Glowing Symbols on the Floor Explained

There are a total of nine symbols on the floor of the lobby, but two of those symbols are duplicates. Therefore, once you have solved one of the puzzles, you can use the answer you find for both duplicate symbols. Because of this, we will only need to solve seven of the riddles. To solve the riddles, you must find the glowing floor symbol inside a specific map. All seven symbols have been decoded below for you.

First Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Go to the Edgefield map and leave the van. When in front of the house turn right and go down the alley. You will find the symbol with a riddle: “Down the stairs to a chair that rocks, I support the house above.”

From here, go to the Tanglewood map and head to the basement, where a rocking chair is in the basement. Above the rocking chair, you will find the letter “I” by using your UV light.

Second Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to the Ridgeview Court map. The second riddle is under the window to the right of the front door. The riddle is “In a place where hands must be seen at all times. I hide where water falls on command.”

The answer to this riddle will lead you to the showers in the Prisoner Map. Once in the showers, you can use your UV light to the right of the batters to find the letter, “T”.

Third Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to the Tanglewood map. Look for a closet at the back of the house for the third riddle, which says, “Emerging from a watery grave, a quiet spot to watch the sunrise.”

The answer to this riddle leads you to the Camp Woodwind map. Head out to the bridge, stand on the edge of it, equip the Monkey Paw, and wish for a sunrise. You will be rewarded with the letter “O” on the bridge.

Fourth Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to the Bleasdale Farmhouse. Head to the stairs leading to the attic, but don’t climb up. Instead, stop right before, and you’ll find the fourth riddle above some boxes. This riddle states: “Light rain and snow I never rest, defending fruit from my foes above, bring me a light that keeps me warm.”

The answer to the riddle leads you to the Grafton Farmhouse. Make sure you have a candle with you and head to the scarecrow. Light the candle while standing next to the scarecrow to find the fifth letter, “N”.

Fifth Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to the 13 Willow Street house. Head to the back of the house to the room that contains a whiteboard. The fifth riddle states, “Feed me black stones, and the fire will grow, in return I will heat this snowed in hell and home.”

The answer is the Sunny Meadows map. First, you must find the Monkey Paw at this location and then wish for snow. Once done, head to the boiler room, and you will find the sixth letter, “P”.

Sixth Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to Camp Woodwind, and you will find the next riddle in the first tent. The riddle states, “Peer out from a bedroom window onto a wall, in fog above the basement reveals all.”

The answer to this riddle is the 13 Willow Street map. Find the Monkey Paw on this location and wish for Fog. After that, head to the master bedroom. Once there, look out the window that faces the basement and shine your UV light. You will see the sixth letter, “H”.

Seventh Glowing Floor Symbol in Phasmophobia

Head to the Prison Map to find the final riddle. You will find the last riddle on the truck door as soon as you leave the van. This riddle states, “Exit the building where learning occurs, to find the start of a maze outside.”

The answer to this riddle is the Brown High School map. Once there, you will find trees with glowing arrows on them. You need to follow these arrows until you reach the end, and you will find the last letter, “E”.

Here’s What the Glowing Floor Symbols in Phasmophobia Mean

Once you have obtained all letters from each of the associated riddles you will get the following letters:

Left: I, T, O, N, P

I, T, O, N, P Right: O, H, E, P

The Phasmophobia community has unscrambled these letters to come up with the name Point Hope, which they believe will be the next Phasmophobia map to be released in the next content update.

