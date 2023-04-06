Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where all Phasmophobia Easter Egg locations 2023 are so you can tick off all stickers on the contract board? Doing so will earn the Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy for your collection. Collecting Easter eggs was always fun as a kid, but not so much when trying to hunt ghosts while not getting ganked by the ghost. This is especially true because there are 340 Easter eggs hidden across seven different maps. Don’t worry, though, because we have every Easter egg location marked on maps so you can easily find them.

All Phasmophobia Egg Locations 2023

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are seven maps for you to find Easter eggs on in Phasmophobia during the Easter Event 2023. We have sorted each location alphabetically, with the number of expected eggs you can find on each map. The attached maps will show you where every Easter egg on that map is located.

The seven maps you can find Easter eggs on are:

6 Tanglewood Drive

10 Ridgeview Court

13 Willow Street

42 Edgefield Road

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Camp Woodwind

Grafton Farmhouse

You will see these locations marked with an Easter egg sticker. Once you have found all Easter eggs, the sticker will be ticked off, confirming that you have found them all. Remember that the above seven locations are the only maps with Easter eggs.

6 Tanglewood Drive

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 52 Easter Eggs found at this location.

10 Ridgeview Court

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 43 Easter Eggs found at this location.

13 Willow Street

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 47 Easter Eggs found at this location.

42 Edgefield Road

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 58 Easter Eggs found at this location.

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 52 Easter Eggs found at this location.

Camp Woodwind

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 37 Easter Eggs found at this location.

Grafton Farmhouse

Image via u/Fantismal

There are a total of 51 Easter Eggs found at this location.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023