Easter is coming, which also means that Phasmophobia‘s fan-favorite Easter-themed event is also returning. But how can you unlock the exclusive Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy? Now, here’s how to get the Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy in Phasmophobia.

How to Get the Phasmophobia Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy

From today until April 12, 2023, you will be able to get the Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy in Phasmophobia by getting all the easter eggs scattered around each of the maps featuring an egg sticker on either single or multi-player.

Overall, you will be able to find eggs on 10 Ridgeview Court, 13 Willow Street, 42 Edgefield Road, 6 Tanglewood Drive, Camp Woodwind, Grafton Farmhouse, and Bleasdale Farmhouse.

With that said, those wondering about how to find the eggs while also having to deal with apparitions and other supernatural phenomena in Phasmophobia will be happy to know that you will not need to identify any kind of ghost in order to get the eggs. So don’t worry about it and just focus on getting all the available easter themed items on your chosen map and then returning to the truck.

To recap, here’s how to get the Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy:

Select a contract leading to an area marked with the easter egg sticker.

Get all of the eggs and then return to the truck.

Repeat the procedure until you have gathered all of the eggs located in the marked areas to receive the Easter ’23 ID Badge and Trophy in Phasmophobia.

