Are you looking for the 5 best Phasmophobia mods to add extra flavor, more immersion, or add features that will make your ghost hunting a bit easier, so you earn maximum money? The one significant aspect of the modding community is you never know what they will come up with. From fun crossover mods to those that make the game even more terrifying than it already is, you will not be disappointed. So here are the 5 best Phasmophobia mods that other ghost hunters like you highly endorse.

5 Best Phasmophobia Mods

Note: The Phasmophobia developers have stated that they do not support mods that change the game’s code, so that you will be unofficially modding Phasmophobia. This is a disclaimer to use mods at your own risk, as you could potentially lose access to game servers for multiplayer if the developers find out.

5. Ghostbusters Edition

The Ghostbusters Edition Phasmophobia mod swaps out the base textures for Ghostbuster-related ones. As a result, you will have fun Ghostbuster-themed textures for your garage, truck, equipment, and carpets. There are also a few hidden easter eggs for you to find while ghost hunting.

4. Horror Ambiance

The Horror Ambiance mod alters Phasmophobia’s audio files to increase your immersion in the Phasmophobia ghost hunting world. One note about this mod is that it makes the game sound extremely loud, so take off your headphones and adjust the sound before jumping into a game. Otherwise, the sound changes this mod makes are significant.

3. Phasmophobia Assistant

The Phasmophobia Assistant adds handy in-game functions that make your ghost hunting experience much more accessible. Functions include:

Contact details

Evidence tracking

Progress recording

Ghost information

Difficulty information

Map viewer

This mod is straightforward as it is a standalone program that runs side-by-side with Phasmophobia.

2. Fossu’s Light and Dark ReShade

Fossu’s Light and Dark Reshade mod is a simple ReShade that makes Phasmophobia creepier by adding life and atmosphere to the game. There are two versions that you can use depending on how you want your game to look:

Light: It keeps the original feel of the game but makes the dark areas appear black instead of the washed-out dark blue tone that comes with the original game.

It keeps the original feel of the game but makes the dark areas appear black instead of the washed-out dark blue tone that comes with the original game. Dark: It makes the game creepy by making it as dark as possible. The game won’t be pitch black, but pretty close. The colors will pop out more which causes lit-up objects to stick out without being washed out due to the lowered brightness.

Two additional features of this mod are the included FXAA which smoothens out edges, and Chromatic Aberration, which makes the edges of the screen appear blurred. You can disable either of these if you do not like them.

1. Scooby-Doo Edition

Have you ever wanted to be part of Mystery, Inc. and solve crime with Scooby and the gang? With the Phasmophobia Scooby-Doo Edition mod, you can now! This mod includes the following appearance-based changes:

Mystery Machine themed van

Shaggy Rogers character

Daphne Blake character

Fred Jones character

Velma Dinkley character

Snooby Snack-themed Sanity Pills

The above list isn’t all, as this mod changes in-game, like custom textures for the ouija board, clocks, fingerprint scanner pictures, and much more.

Phasmophobia is available through Steam on PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023