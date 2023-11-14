How to Disable Turrets in Lethal Company

Image: Zeekerss

Are you having trouble disabling turrets in Lethal Company? Don’t worry. We are here to help!

One of the challenges you might face while exploring is turrets. They are a special kind of enemy in the game, more accurately categorized as a trap. If you’re not careful, this lethal threat might catch you off guard and fire at you.

How to Deactivate Lethal Company Sentry Turrets

Turrets can be disabled by entering the corresponding letter and number associated with each turret into the terminal. This process also works for opening doors and turning off landmines. Obviously, you can only do this if you discover the code that needs to be typed into the terminal.

A sentry turret’s letter and number can be identified by the player on the radar. It should appear in a green or red box. As previously mentioned, once the turret is identified, all you have to do is type that into the terminal. Turrets are often located in important areas. Over time, you will get more familiar with each moon of Lethal Company, their layouts, and the places that are more likely to have a turret.

Make sure that you do not hit a turret with a shovel or a stop sign. Instead of destroying it, you’re gonna set it off. Striking a sentry turret will make it start shooting at everyone and everything around for a while. It will only get you and your teammates killed, so it’s something to be avoided.

Since Lethal Company is a cooperative game, you must rely on your teammates to guide you through dangerous areas. The player on the terminal has the crucial role of guiding the other players, alerting them to potential dangers, deactivating traps, and warning them of incoming enemies. Therefore, effective communication and seamless teamwork are key to successfully evading enemies, disabling turrets, and ultimately surviving in the game.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023