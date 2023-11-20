Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In what can be considered one of the game’s coolest mechanics, MW3 Zombies allows players to summon their very own highly loyal and just as deadly Hellhound by depositing Chunks of Flesh into any Doghouse of their choosing.

But where exactly are the doghouses located? Here are all Doghouse locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

All MW3 Zombies Doghouse Locations

Like most things in the mode, the placement of the Doghouses featured on each of your deployments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will vary among a few set spots. To make finding them even more frustrating, the Doghouses will only appear on your map after you get close to their location.

You can check out all the spots where the Doghouses can spawn in the image below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: MW3 Zombies Holdout Guide: How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans

Once you spot a Doghouse, you can summon a Hellhound by interacting with it before depositing a set amount of Chunks of Flesh into it. If the Doghouse is located in the low-threat portion of the map, you will only need to deposit one Chunk of Flesh. Summoning Hellhounds from Doghouses located in the medium and high-threat zones will demand the use of two and three Chunks of Flesh respectively.

How to Get Chunks of Flesh in MWZ

You can get Chunks of Flesh in MWZ as an uncommon drop from zombies who were blown apart due to explosions, special ammo effects, shotgun shots, or thought getting shot by high-rarity weapons.

To get the maximum amount of Chunks of Flesh in the least amount of time, I recommend that you take an Escort contract and then focus on grouping up and killing as many zombies as you can with Grenades, Launchers, Scatter Mines, and the Cymbal Monkey Bomb.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023