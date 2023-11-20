MW3 Zombies Holdout Guide: How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Differently from the fan-favorite Ray Gun, the only way to get the plans for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapons in MW3 Zombies can be done by completing the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission, which takes you with completing an Outlast Contract, killing 50 enemies while inside the corrupted space, and then exfilling with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans.

To help you complete the mission within minutes, here’s how to easily complete the Holdout mission and get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans in MW3 Zombies.

How to Complete the Holdout Mission Fast in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can complete the first part of the Holdout mission and get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by deploying alone before taking a low-threat Outlast Contract. Doing so will almost guarantee that you will be able to kill 50 zombies during the contract. During the contract, you must kill all hostiles from within the corrupted zone and not leave it for it to count.

Once the contract is done, head to the Reward Rift and grab the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans before exfilling with it to complete the Holdout mission. For me, the plans only dropped among the rewards after I managed to kill the 50 zombies.

How to Fix the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans Not Dropping in MW3 Zombies

If you completed the first two objectives of the Holdout mission and either failed to exfill with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans or were met by a bug that stopped the item from dropping, you will be able to get the plans by redeploying with the mission selected and then completing any Outlast Contract. Only one Wunderwaffe DG-2 schematic can drop per deployment, so make sure not to drop it by mistake.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023