MW3’s Newest Map is Called Meat and the Community Can’t Behave Itself

Activision has revealed the first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s upcoming Season 1 content drop and fans have already taken a liking to one of the game’s new maps. Meat is the latest MW3 map, and as expected, fans are having a great time with the name.

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is set to kick off sometime in December (hopefully sooner rather than later), bringing a handful of new 6v6 maps to the game alongside additional Zombies content and Warzone integration. While the latest Call of Duty blog post showcased a new Zombies Wonder Weapon, more information about the new Urzikstan Warzone map, and details about the returning Gunfight mode, the MW3 community immediately focused its attention on Meat.

All MW3 Season 1 6v6 Maps

There are 3 brand new 6v6 Multiplayer maps coming to Modern Warfare 3 in Season 1. The first 2, which thankfully include Meat, will be available on day one. The third, Rio, will launch mid-season.

Meat

Greece

Rio

Greece and Rio are beautiful, but they’re fairly self-explanatory with the former set in a coastal Greek town and the latter taking place in a dense shopping center. Meat is the real curveball of the trio, letting players battle in a cramped slaughterhouse. It’s a small map too, so there’s a chance that this joins the likes of Shipment and Shoothouse as a fan-favorite if it’s well-suited for camo farming.

boutta grind on Meat in Season 01 pic.twitter.com/T5ThoRfxa3 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 17, 2023

Of course, MW3 players have unsurprisingly already pointed out that they’re quite excited to grind on Meat. The launch of a new Call of Duty season typically brings new playlists centered around the new content with it as well, so it’s likely that fans will be able to grind on Meat 24/7. Truly exciting times, especially if the Grind game mode makes a return in an upcoming season.

All jokes aside, new maps will be great for injecting even more life into the stellar Multiplayer package on offer in Modern Warfare 3. The game launched with a roster of remastered MW2 maps without a signal original locale in sight, so these 3 will help spice things up a bit. Sledgehammer has committed to releasing a decent number of 6v6 maps with every new MW3 season too, so Multiplayer fans won’t be left in the dust this year.

Can’t wait to bunny hop on meat until my cheeks hurt#MW3 #MWIII pic.twitter.com/X6iUqSdBng — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 17, 2023

All jokes aside, Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is shaping up to be solid. Multiplayer fans will be able to enjoy a suite of new maps plus the returning Gunfight and All or Nothing modes. Zombies fans have Aether Rifts and a new Wonder Weapon to look forward to, and of course, Season 1 marks the beginning of MW3’s Warzone integration including the new Urzikstan map.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty to do in Modern Warfare 3’s preseason period. Completing weekly challenges will get you closer to unlocking the awesome Golden River camo, and Zombies is a great way to grind weapon XP to max out both MW3 and MW3 guns.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023