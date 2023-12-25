All MW3 Zombies Schematic Locations and Loot Table

Image: Activision

Schematics are a unique mechanic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, allowing for some much-needed progression outside combat. Schematics enable the player to start with specific items and weapons at the start of the match instead of having to go and find them on the map.

All Schematics Locations in MW3 Zombies

At the time of writing, there are 27 schematics players can find while playing MW3 Zombies. Each schematic takes work, some more than others, but they are worth searching for as they can give you a massive advantage at the beginning of the match. The table below covers all schematics in MW3 and how to claim them.

Schematic Loot Table

Schematic How to Get Brain Rot Contracts in Tier 1 zones. Cyro Freeze Act 2 Mission Death Perception Act 3 Mission Deadshot Daquiri Contracts in Tier 1 zones. Dead Wire Contracts in Tier 2 zones. Elemental Pop Contracts in Tier 3 zones. Epic Aether Tool Contracts in Tier 3 Zones. Jugger-Nog Contracts in Tier 2 zones. Naplam Burst Contracts in Tier 1 zones. PHD Flopper Contracts in Tier 2 zones. Quick Revive Act 1 Mission Rare Aether Tool Act 2 Mission Ray Gun Contracts in Tier 3 zones. Raw Aetherium Crystal Contracts in Tier 2 zones. Refined Aetherium Crystal Contracts in Tier 3 zones. Shatter Blast Contracts in Tier 2 zones. Stamin-Up Contracts in Tier 1 zones. Speed Cola Contracts in Tier 1 zones. Tombstone Contracts in Tier 3 zones. Uncommon Aether Tool Act 1 Mission Wunderwaffle DG-2 Act 3 Mission Scorcher Defeating the Greylorm boss in the Aether Storm Legendary Aether Tool Defeating the Greylorm boss in the Aether Storm Flawless Aetherium Crystal Defeating the Greylorm boss in the Aether Storm Dog Bone Completing contracts in the Elder Dark Aether Rift Golden Armor Plate Completing contracts in the Elder Dark Aether Rift Aether Blade Completing contracts in the Elder Dark Aether Rift

Related: MW3 Zombies Dark Aether Easter Egg Guide

How to Claim Schematics in MW3 Zombies

After you complete the requirement under the “how to get” section of the loot table, a reward rift will appear that has a chance to contain the schematic you are looking for. If the schematic isn’t inside the reward rift, you must redo the requirement until it finally drops.

For the schematics that require a contract in a specific zone, I recommend completing contracts that don’t take much time and can be farmed. For example, the Deliver Cargo contract is quick as all it requires you to do is drive to a specific location. Focusing on this short contract will allow you to complete it numerous times, speeding up the time for the schematic to appear in the reward rift!

How to Enter the Elder Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies

For the newer schematics added to a recent update to MWZ, you must reach the Elder Dark Aether Rift. To do this, you must first find four sigils across the base map and place them on the pedestals near the entrance of the Dark Aether, leading to the first level of the Dark Aether Rift.

Once inside, you must then find four Elder Sigils to enter the “deeper” level of the Rift called the Elder Dark Aether Rift. You will find the schematics mentioned in the table on this Elder Dark Aether level.

How to Fight the Greylorm Boss in MW3 Zombies

Players can fight the Greylorm hidden boss by finding four Calibration Data USBs and placing them on the Refractor Terminals inside the Aether Storm. Once you complete that task, the Greylorm will appear after a few minutes, commencing the boss fight. After defeating the boss, check the reward rift for the chance of the schematic to drop.

If the schematic doesn’t appear in the reward rift, then you must repeat the process and defeat the Greylorm boss again.