Image: Treyarch

If you are a fan of interdimensional travel and want to visit a darkness-filled demonic world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, then the Dark Aether seems like a place you will really like.

This special area can be easily visited in-game after completing an Easter Egg, which comes with a complicated set of tasks that can easily get tiring. So, to clear things out, this article will provide you with a MW3 Zombies Dark Aether Easter Egg guide.

How to Complete the Dark Aether Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies

Image: Treyarch

Completing this Easter Egg will make traveling to the Dark Aether pretty easy, as you will only require Sigils that you can get by beating Tier 3 Contracts. However, getting to this point is not as simple as it sounds, and you will have to first collect four rare items and fight several difficult bosses.

Step 1 — Complete Bad Signal

Start by completing the Act 4 story mission called Bad Signal. Be prepared and bring Healing Auras, and have at least three other players with you. Select this mission and start traveling to Zaravan City and enter the Dark Aether Rift.

Now, you will get an objective in which you will have to break seals. A meter will appear on the left side of the screen, and you will have to kill zombies near the seals. This is how you will break the seals, so make sure you kill them when they are within the radius and near the seals.

The final two seals will even have a visible radius which will look like a circle of fire. Once all the seals are broken, go to the beach, and a worm boss battle will begin. This worm is called Gorm’gant, and it is going to be a really brutal boss fight.

Keep your distance, and make sure the worm does not come close to you. Keep shooting at its glowing spots, and you should be able to defeat it. Loot the reward, and you will get a Locked Diary.

Escape the Dark Aether and go back to the Exfill marker location. There, you should find four Podiums, and on one of them, you can place the Locked Diary.

Related: What to Do With the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies

Step 2 — Golden Pill Bottle

Craft a Brainrot Ammo mod and equip it on a weapon. Then find an Aether Nest and shoot a Toxic cyst there until it turns green and then open it. After doing this, just complete the Aether Nest. Go back to the Toxic Cyst that you just opened up; you should get a Purple Pill Bottle from it.

Now find an Aether Tear, go through it, and you will be redeployed. You will see a Green Rift floating in the sky, move toward it. You will get a purple bounty, eliminate it and you should get a Golden Pill Bottle.

Step 3 — Golden Surveillance Camera

Image: MrDalekJD

Craft a Deadwire Ammo mod and equip it on a weapon. Then, look for Harvester Orbs that are spawned randomly on the map and start shooting it. The second it is destroyed, you will get an Epic Rarity Surveillance Camera. Now, go look for an Aether Tear, as they can be found randomly while exploring the map, and interacting with it will redeploy you. Move toward the Yellow Rift floating in front of you, and a Purple HVT Contract should get activated. So, take down the bounty, and you should get the Golden Surveillance Camera.

Step 4 — Golden Dog Collar

To acquire this item, find some Molotovs and Chunks of Meat by headshotting zombies. After you get at least one Chunk of Meat and a Molotov, put it inside a Doghouse. Then, a Hellhound should spawn, eliminate it, get the Epic Rarity Dog Collar, and find an Aether Rift.

When you get redeployed, just move toward the Red Rift and you should get a Purple Eliminate HVT Contract. This fight is going to be hard, so be careful. Loot the reward rift, and you should get the Golden Dog Collar.

Related: How to Get the Aether Blade Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Step 5 — The Final Boss Battle

Image: Treyarch

Go back to the area with the podiums. Put the Dogcollar on the Nepalm podium, Surveillance Camera on the Deadwire mod podium, Locked Diary on the Cryofreeze ammo mod podium, and finally, the Pill Bottle on the Brainrot ammo mod podium.

The Dark Aether Rift will be unlocked, but it will also spawn a Mega Abomination and Tier 3 zombies. Kill all the zombies, defeat the Mega Abomination, and loot its reward rift. And you will get the Sigil that will open the Dark Aether Rift.

To enter the Dark Aether, interact with the Rift and use the Sigil. Then, you will get an objective in which you will have to complete three contracts in 30 minutes.

This is how you complete the Dark Aether Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies. From all of this, it is pretty clear that you will have to spend a lot of time and need to have good gear that can stand against dangerous boss fights.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023