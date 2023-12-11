Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 introduced a fair share of new content to the game’s already acclaimed Zombies mode, such as the Dog Bone, which can be used to immediately summon a Hellhound to your side.

But how can you get the schematic for the new Classified item? How to Get the Dog Bone Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get the Dog Bone Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Dog Bone schematic in MW3 Zombies as a chance reward by completing contracts in the harder variant of the Dark Aether Rift, also known as the Elder Dark Aether Rift. As only three contracts will spawn each time you enter any of the two Dark Aether variants, you may need to cross the portal multiple times for a chance to secure the schematic.

How to Accept Dark Aether Rift Contracts

The contracts inside both rifts can be accepted by interacting with the Mister Peeks stuffies scattered around the area. But be advised, as differently from the standard Zombies map, you won’t be able to check the location of the contracts on your tac map when inside the rift, and will have to rely on the sounds made by the stuffed bunny to find it.

To make finding the bunnies easier, I recommend that you make use of the effects of the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola, which will allow you to see an outline of the item through walls. You can check out how to get the schematic for the Cola in our How to Get Death Perception Recipe in MW3 Zombies guide.

How to Enter the Harder Variant of the Dark Aether Rift in MWZ

After completing the Act 4 Tier 1 Bad Signal mission and then unlocking the ability to enter the regular Dark Aether Rift, you will be able to enter the harder variant of it by placing an Elder Sigil at the back of the portal leading to it.

You can get an Elder Sigil in MWZ as a chance reward by completing regular Dark Aether Rift contracts.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2023