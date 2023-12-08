MW3 Anime Bundle: Ecstatic Entropy Release Date, Price, and Contents

Image: Sledgehammer Games

One of the coolest thirds of the first batch of downloadable bundles for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle. This anime-themed bundle pack introduces some fun new weapons and cosmetics, so here’s everything you need to know about its release date, price, and contents.

MW3 Ecstatcic Entropy Bundle Release Date

MW3’s Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle is set to be released on December 6th, 2023, on the same day that the multiplayer first-person shooter’s first Season is set to start officially. This means that players who pick up the bundle as soon as possible can get their hands on its contents before they jump into the multiplayer scene for the first time.

How Much Does MW3’s Ecstatic Entropy Bundle Cost?

While it’s currently unknown how much the Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle will cost, it will likely be priced at around 2800 COD Points. This adds up to about $25, which you can use to purchase COD Points. This would fall well within the price of other MW3 bundles like the Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle, so you won’t have to pay more than usual to add a splash of color into your MW3 experience.

All Content Included in the MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle

Image: Sledgehammer Games

According to Twitter users like Bob, the Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle is set to introduce many fun weapons and cosmetics, many of which embrace anime’s distinctive bright colors and artistic aesthetic, hence the bundle’s unofficial name. Here is all the content coming in MW3’s Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle:

Cybercat (Operator Skin)

Sheer Lunacy (Light Machine Gun Blueprint)

Menace Beat (Assault Rifle Blueprint)

Sweet Siren (Submachine Gun Blueprint)

Suns Out Tongues Out (Emblem)

DJ Time (Calling Card)

Manik (Weapon Decal)

As you can see, there’s a lot of awesome stuff in the Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft Bundle. I’m especially looking forward to using the Menace Beat, since it creates a fun beat whenever you pull the trigger. I’m also found of the Sheer Lunacy, since I love tossing some good RNG-chaos into my games.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023