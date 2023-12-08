MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle: Release Date, Price, and Contents

Image: Activision

There have been conversations about a new Mastercraft bundle coming to Modern Warfare 3 Season 1; we have the information for you. Here is everything there is to know about the Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle in MW3, including price, release date, and contents included.

MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has been announced for the Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle in MW3. That said, considering it is rumored to be coming out during Season 1, it’s safe to say that we should expect to see it drop before February 2024. This is a safe prediction, as Season 1 will likely end during February.

MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle Price

The Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle looks to be 2800 COD Points, equivalent to around $25. This price point is reliable, considering most bundles for Modern Warfare 3 fall around this amount. Although, we won’t know for sure until we get closer to the bundle’s release date.

All Contents Included in the MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle

In a recent post by Charlieintel on Twitter, a lot was shown off for the Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle for MW3. We have compiled a short list of everything that’s included below.

High Score (Operator Skin)

Arcade Rhythm (Submachine Gun)

Coin Feeder (Marksman Rifle)

Ways to Unwind (Calling Card)

Rocket Commander (Weapon Sticker)

Arcade Rhythms (Weapon Charm)

I Win (Loading Screen)

Retro Cabinet (Emblem)

Now, that is a lot to look forward to for one bundle! I’m especially excited for the Arcade Rhythm Submachine Gun as it can turn enemies into pixels, making Modern Warfare 3 feel like a classic arcade game. Feel free to check out the official post by Charlieintel below, where there is a video showing off everything mentioned.

Here’s the full MWIII & Warzone bundle that will contain the Advanced Warfare “Update Requires Restart” meme



No release date known for this bundle yet pic.twitter.com/mRqxRCMC8J — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 7, 2023

That’s all there is to know about the Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle coming to Modern Warfare 3. As Season 1 continues, hopefully we will get more solid information and facts about this bundle so we can prepare to bring the arcade gamer out in all of us!

