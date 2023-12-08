Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The dream gear for all players who, like me, are used to dying after forgetting to replenish their armor plates in MW3 Zombies, the Golden Armor Plate will offer you both a higher level of protection and the ability to recharge your plates automatically.

But how can you get the schematic for the classified item? Here’s how to get the Golden Armor Plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get the Golden Armor Plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Golden Armor Plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies by completing contracts while in the harder variant of the Dark Aether Rift, which features both a higher difficulty scaling and an alarming amount of Mega Abominations. The schematic will be a chance reward, so you may need to complete a few contracts to get it.

Different from most craftable items in the game, you will be able to craft one Golden Armor Plate every 24 hours after exfilling with its schematic.

Related: MW3 Insert Coin Mastercraft Bundle: Release Date, Price, and Contents

How to Enter the Harder Dark Aether Rift in MWZ

You will be able to enter the harder Dark Aether Rift in MWZ by placing an Elder Siogil on the back of the portal leading to the standard Dark Aether Rift. You can get the Elder Sigil in MW3 Zombies by completing contracts while in the standard version of the Dark Aether zone.

Apart from the already mentioned spike in difficulty, the only other major difference between the Rifts lies in how you will only have 15 minutes to explore the harder variant.

Related: Best RAM-7 Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

I only recommend that you venture into this harder Dark Aether world while as part of 3+ Operator squad, and only if equipped with a 3-plate vest, the Quick Revive Perk-a-Cola, and a Rare or above Pack-a-Punch Tier 3 weapon. Getting a Tier 3 Hellhound will also make a world of difference, so don’t forget to check out our All MW3 Zombies Doghouse Locations guide.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2023