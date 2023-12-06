Best RAM-7 Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

The new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is upon us, which means trying out new guns and gear. One of the new assault rifles introduced in MW3 Zombies is the RAM-7, so here is the best build for you to hit the ground running.

Best RAM-7 Zombies Build

The best RAM-7 build focuses on this weapon’s strong handling to make it a natural asset when fighting zombies from short to medium distances in MW3 Zombies. The trick will be to enhance that stability without cutting too much accuracy.

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake

Purifier Muzzle Brake Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Optic: Slate Reflector

Related: How to Beat Gormgant in MW3 Zombies

The Purifier Muzzle Brake might trade range for recoil control, but it’s a worthwhile upgrade that makes firing down your sights more reasonable. The FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip is among the more subtle changes across a slew of aiming and stability factors like gun kick and aiming idle sway.

The Retort 90 Grip Tape leans even further into the stability angle, again sacrificing minor amounts of accuracy but hey, you’re not hunting zombies for sport. They’ll often be much closer and chasing you, so you don’t want to lose control while mowing them down.

The HVS 3.4 Pad was one I had to consider after finding the gun drifting up while firing full-auto bursts, helping clamp down on the recoil. Finally, the Slate Reflector was a reassuring addition. Still, any dot sight will do the trick for short-to-medium range and can come in handy for churning out quick headshots on pursuing hellhounds or wearing down a Bounty target.

Sometimes these builds won’t all be the same, which is okay. Some weapons feel more comfortable with a high-capacity mag like the MCW. Others like the Crossbow have fun enough gimmicks like explosive bolts that can be fun in MW3 Zombies, but with the RAM-7 build, you’ll be glad to have that extra stability when wearing down especially tough opponents.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023