MW3 Zombies Hellhound Spawn Locations and How to Freeze Them

Don't try to find them, but rather, let them find you.

November 13th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Zombies Farming Essence Guide
Image: Activision

Hellhounds are a menacing enemy you’ll commonly find while roaming Urzikstan in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The spawn locations for the hellhound are a trickier matter, however, and you’ll need to know for the MW3 Zombies Freezer Burn mission, so we’re here to help!

Where are Hellhound Spawn Locations in MW3 Zombies?

Forget trying to find the hellhound spawn locations, and instead run a Raid Weapon Stash contract; this lures in hellhounds in MW3 Zombies. While the safe is drilling, you’ll draw out a potentially endless horde.

Modern-Warfare-3-MW3-Zombies-Safe-Locations-Weapon-Stash
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you step outside of the location where the safe is being drilled, your contract won’t end, and you can bait an endless supply of zombies and hellhounds.

How to Freeze Hellhounds in MWZ

You must have Cryo Freeze ammo on your equipped weapon and hit but not kill a hellhound to freeze them in MWZ. To do this, I have found a proven solution: equip a weak, common weapon with Cryo Freeze (along with a stronger, Pack-a-Punch backup) and go into the threat level 2 zone. Start a Raid Weapon Stash contract here and lure them out, shooting their torsos and legs, but not heads.

Related: MW3 Zombies Weapon XP Exploit Explained

While this is incredibly tedious, you can freeze all 10 hellhounds for your Freezer Burn mission in Act 1 of MW3 Zombies in these locations. Hellhounds typically spawn in groups of 2 or 3, so if you spot one, expect more on the way.

Remember: if things get dicey, kill one and kite zombies through the fire to deal them passive fire damage while you reload. Recommended weapons for this include low-caliber pistols, assault rifles, or LMGs, nothing that does too much damage per shot. Don’t forget that if you’re far away from the safe you can keep this exploit going as long as you need.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :