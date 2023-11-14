MW3 Zombies Hellhound Spawn Locations and How to Freeze Them

Image: Activision

Hellhounds are a menacing enemy you’ll commonly find while roaming Urzikstan in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The spawn locations for the hellhound are a trickier matter, however, and you’ll need to know for the MW3 Zombies Freezer Burn mission, so we’re here to help!

Where are Hellhound Spawn Locations in MW3 Zombies?

Forget trying to find the hellhound spawn locations, and instead run a Raid Weapon Stash contract; this lures in hellhounds in MW3 Zombies. While the safe is drilling, you’ll draw out a potentially endless horde.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you step outside of the location where the safe is being drilled, your contract won’t end, and you can bait an endless supply of zombies and hellhounds.

How to Freeze Hellhounds in MWZ

You must have Cryo Freeze ammo on your equipped weapon and hit but not kill a hellhound to freeze them in MWZ. To do this, I have found a proven solution: equip a weak, common weapon with Cryo Freeze (along with a stronger, Pack-a-Punch backup) and go into the threat level 2 zone. Start a Raid Weapon Stash contract here and lure them out, shooting their torsos and legs, but not heads.

Related: MW3 Zombies Weapon XP Exploit Explained

While this is incredibly tedious, you can freeze all 10 hellhounds for your Freezer Burn mission in Act 1 of MW3 Zombies in these locations. Hellhounds typically spawn in groups of 2 or 3, so if you spot one, expect more on the way.

Remember: if things get dicey, kill one and kite zombies through the fire to deal them passive fire damage while you reload. Recommended weapons for this include low-caliber pistols, assault rifles, or LMGs, nothing that does too much damage per shot. Don’t forget that if you’re far away from the safe you can keep this exploit going as long as you need.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023